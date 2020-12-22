Robert Irvine Foundation Announces New Board Of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Irvine Foundation announced today that Director of Military Relations and Business Development for Veterans United Home Loans, Pam Swan, and U.S. Navy Veteran Scott Sonnemaker, are joining their Board of Directors. Robert Irvine created the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 with the primary goal to give back to our servicemen and women, first responders, veterans, and the countless other heroes who risk their lives daily for our safety and well-being. They assumed their roles December 21, 2020.

"I am so excited to welcome long-time supporters of the Robert Irvine Foundation, Scott and Pam, as our newest Board Members," shares Robert Irvine. "They are both deeply connected to the military and have wholeheartedly believed in our mission for years. Our team is looking forward to having them onboard as we continue to grow our efforts to support the military and first responder community. I'm proud to welcome them to the Board and can't wait to get started!"

Joining the Board from Veteran's United Home Loans, Pam Swan has long been active in the military community garnering national recognition for her expertise in military personal finance. The spouse of a retired United States Army Soldier, Swan developed training for all Military Relations team members at Veterans United and created certification programs to ensure employees were properly trained on all products and services, developed content for internal publications and served as the media spokesperson for the company. She has also used her financial background to create programs that educate military families on their current and future finances. Swan is a recipient of the prestigious Dr. Mary Walker award, the highest honor given to military spouses for their support and service, and has been inducted as an honorary SGM at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

"As a board member of the Robert Irvine Foundation I hope to help change lives and bring awareness to the challenges and work we still have out there with our Military, their families and our first responders," comments Pam Swan. "The work that the Foundation does changes lives and makes some of the difficult times seem a little more bearable for those that have done so much for us as a country. I am honored to sit on the Board of Directors of a Foundation that continues to find solutions and bring awareness to our defenders' needs."

Scott A. Sonnemaker joins the Board having served the nation as a member of the US Navy, on active duty from 1985-1990 serving through four deployments. Sonnemaker first became introduced to Robert Irvine during his 20 year career with Sysco Corporation where he ultimately served as Chief Customer Officer. Following his time at Sysco, Sonnemaker joined North American Automotive where he most recently served as Group President. Sonnemaker has served on the Board of Directors for the National Restaurant Association, held the Vice-Chair position with the National Restaurant Education Foundation and has local Board experience with the Special Olympics Oregon and Oregon Restaurant Association.

"As a retired Navy veteran and Food Service business leader, I have always been incredibly impressed by Robert's passion to support our military, veterans, and their families," comments Scott Sonnemaker. "I am honored to join the team as a member of the Board of Directors to help further their mission - to support those who have sacrificed so much for our nation."

Sonnemaker and Swan join as Directors alongside Founder and Chairman, Robert Irvine, and current Board of Directors Gail Kim-Irvine, David Jeffries and Justin Leonard.

About the Robert Irvine Foundation

The Robert Irvine Foundation is established by chef, entrepreneur and TV personality Robert Irvine. The Foundation's primary focus is on giving-back and supporting our military personnel (active, retired, and veterans) and first responders through resiliency and health and wellness programs, in addition to financial support of top rated veterans service and first responder organizations.

https://robertirvinefoundation.org/

About Robert Irvine

Robert Irvine is a world-class chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. The host of Food Network's hit show Restaurant: Impossible, he has given struggling restaurateurs a second chance to turn their lives and businesses around in over 200 episodes and counting. He would know a thing or two about running a successful business. In addition to his restaurants—Robert Irvine's Public House at the Tropicana in Las Vegas and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine within the Pentagon—he is the owner of FitCrunch, whose protein bars, powders, and snacks are available nationwide; Robert Irvine Foods, which makes prepared, restaurant-quality dishes available in grocery stores and provides food service to military bases worldwide; and the Lansdale, PA-based Boardroom Spirits, creators of handcrafted vodka, rum, whiskey, and more. A portion of the proceeds from all of Robert's endeavors benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation.

