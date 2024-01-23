Robert J. "Bobby" Jeffries Launches Candidacy for Pennsylvania's 106th District in the General Assembly

News provided by

Bobby Jeffries

23 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert J. "Bobby" Jeffries has declared his candidacy to represent Pennsylvania's 106th District in the General Assembly, offering a genuine Republican choice for taxpayers. 

A devoted Dauphin County resident, Bobby graduated from Hershey High School and Millersville University before contributing seven years of leadership to the logistics arm of his family's Central PA-based health and wellness business.

Continue Reading
It's Time For A New Generation Of Leadership In Pennsylvania.
It's Time For A New Generation Of Leadership In Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania needs new leadership NOW.
Pennsylvania needs new leadership NOW.

In 2020, Jeffries authored "America's Perigon," featuring a foreword by New York Times Bestseller Roger Stone. Recognizing the need for early support for President Trump's potential 2024 candidacy, he founded the National Draft Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Committee in 2022. Concurrently, Bobby launched and chairs the non-profit organization Right America, dedicated to championing public policies steering the nation in the right direction. 

Maintaining a commitment to state and local efforts, Bobby actively collaborates with influential grassroots leaders, by organizing and participating in impactful voter registration drives in the 106th district and across the Commonwealth.

Bobby Jeffries' decision to join the race is driven by a deep concern for Pennsylvania's current direction and the challenges faced by its hard-working residents. He observes their hardships under the policies implemented by the Democrats in Harrisburg, which he sees as detrimental to the state.

The economic and energy downturn has negatively impacted Pennsylvania, leading to widespread inflation and increased costs for essential goods. Open border policies further heighten safety concerns for taxpayers, with the influx of drugs, crime, and violent criminals into the Commonwealth. Additionally, middle-class parents are deeply troubled by our education system, raising uncertainties about their children's futures.

According to Jeffries, the uniquely difficult problems we face today cannot be solved by the failed solutions of the past. Pennsylvania residents have endured the consequences of career politicians for too long, where a lack of action, a disregard for the people and self-service have become the norm. Bobby Jeffries aims to change this pattern and bring a fresh perspective to ensure that the needs of the people are prioritized over political agendas.

Jeffries ardently declares, "It's time for a New Generation of leadership in Harrisburg—true public servants who reflect the spirit of the times and uphold a commitment to extreme competence, complete transparency, and a relentless pursuit of tangible results. Anything less would waste Pennsylvanians' tax dollars and time."

Jeffries' vision for renewal advocates for innovative, Pennsylvania First solutions—policies crafted to unleash the economy, revitalize the energy sector ('Drill Baby Drill!'), institute universal school choice, establish a parental bill of rights, reinstate law and order, restore election integrity, impose term limits and reduced salaries for state elected officials, and vigorously defend our God-given freedoms, civil liberties, and enduring American values.

Please visit BobbyJeffries.org to learn more about Bobby's platform and his vision to establish a new era of leadership in Harrisburg. 

Media Contact:
Robert Jeffries
7179194049
[email protected]

SOURCE Bobby Jeffries

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.