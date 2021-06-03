Robert Job Joins Altrinsic Global Advisors as Head of Corporate Development & Strategy

GREENWICH, Conn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC today announced the appointment of Robert Job as Head of Corporate Development & Strategy. In this newly created role, Job will oversee all aspects of business strategy, development, client experience, product management, and other organizational initiatives.

"We are excited to have Rob join our team," said John Hock, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "He shares our values, brings unique experience in developing teams, and has a proven track record in growing businesses. We have ambitious goals, and I am confident that Rob will help us achieve them."

The formation of this role underscores Altrinsic's continued efforts to optimize its business practices and to ensure the best possible approach to engaging with clients, developing relationships, and establishing partnerships. He will also look for ways to enhance the firm's operational platform and talent development program.

"Reflecting back over the past 20 years, I am proud of the business we have built, allowing us to partner with incredible clients and work with some of the most talented people in the industry. As I think about the next 20 years, I am excited about the opportunity that lies ahead," said Hock. "Since the start of the pandemic, we have hired 10 new team members, including Rob, each with unique skills and perspectives. Rob demonstrates a true passion for the craft, a client-first mindset, tremendous experience, and a curious, affable personality – the perfect combination to make a positive impact at Altrinsic and to continue pushing all of us to be our best for our clients."

Prior to Altrinsic, Rob was the Founder & Managing Partner of Arboretum Global, a unique advisory firm focused on designing solutions for growth in asset management, financial services technology, and access to global institutional markets. Rob is a member of the Board of Directors for Anchor Capital Advisors, Boston, MA and serves as Strategic Advisor to Trident (private equity). He is also an Adjunct Professor at the Gerrish School of Business, Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Previously, he was the Head of Global Distribution at PanAgora Asset Management, overseeing global strategy and execution for their asset management business during a period in which assets grew from approximately $15B to $56B. Prior to PanAgora, he was the Head of Global Consultant Relations at Putnam Investments where he served as a member of Putnam Investments Institutional Management Leadership Committee. Rob started his career in the US Army serving in the US, Europe and Middle East.

About Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, founded in 2000, is an employee-controlled and majority-owned investment management firm. Altrinsic manages approximately $10.8 billion in global and international equities, applying a long-term private equity approach to public equities. Altrinsic's clients include corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth and sub-advisory clients. For more information, please visit www.altrinsic.com or contact Sara Sikes at +1 (203) 661-0030.

