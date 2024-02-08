Robert Johnson appointed President of Sedgwick Government Solutions

News provided by

Sedgwick Government Solutions

08 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick Government Solutions has announced the appointment of Robert Johnson as its new President. Johnson will provide executive oversight and offer a wealth of expertise as the company strives to meet the wide-ranging needs of government agencies and their employees.

A claims and managed care industry veteran, Johnson is a proven leader with more than three decades of experience driving excellent program results, building lasting client relationships, and ensuring regulatory compliance. He most recently served as an executive vice president of Sedgwick, overseeing the integration of acquired operations and implementation of new client programs.

"Robert brings to his new role a breadth of experience and deep understanding of highly specialized health and wellness programs, products and services tailored for federal, state and local government agencies, "Jim Ryan, Sedgwick Chief Operating Officer. "His extensive expertise in applying industry best practices will be a tremendous asset to us in serving the complex needs of the government sector."

"I look forward to leading the team at Sedgwick Government Solutions as we continue to expand our solutions for the public sector and provide more opportunities for the clients we serve," Johnson said. "We have a talented team of dedicated experts and the resources needed to provide essential services to government agencies in all 50 states and the U.S. territories."

Sedgwick Government Solutions was launched in July 2023 by Sedgwick — a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions — to further expand the company's footprint in the federal market. Sedgwick is a longtime leader in the public sector, with over 50 years of experience serving state and local governments and its 2021 acquisition of Managed Care Advisors (MCA), a federal government contracting firm.

About Sedgwick Government Solutions
Sedgwick Government Solutions, a subsidiary of Sedgwick, brings together people, processes, technology and experience to support a wide variety of programs dedicated to optimizing outcomes for public agencies. As an experienced government contractor with recognized technical expertise, Sedgwick Government Solutions has successfully implemented industry best practices for third party administration, workers' compensation and case management, national provider networks, property loss adjusting, claims management, specialty consulting services, software solutions and contact center operations into federal, state and local government environments. For more, see sedgwickgovernment.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick Government Solutions

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.