Robert Johnson appointed President of Sedgwick Government Solutions

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick Government Solutions has announced the appointment of Robert Johnson as its new President. Johnson will provide executive oversight and offer a wealth of expertise as the company strives to meet the wide-ranging needs of government agencies and their employees.

A claims and managed care industry veteran, Johnson is a proven leader with more than three decades of experience driving excellent program results, building lasting client relationships, and ensuring regulatory compliance. He most recently served as an executive vice president of Sedgwick, overseeing the integration of acquired operations and implementation of new client programs.

"Robert brings to his new role a breadth of experience and deep understanding of highly specialized health and wellness programs, products and services tailored for federal, state and local government agencies, "Jim Ryan, Sedgwick Chief Operating Officer. "His extensive expertise in applying industry best practices will be a tremendous asset to us in serving the complex needs of the government sector."

"I look forward to leading the team at Sedgwick Government Solutions as we continue to expand our solutions for the public sector and provide more opportunities for the clients we serve," Johnson said. "We have a talented team of dedicated experts and the resources needed to provide essential services to government agencies in all 50 states and the U.S. territories."

Sedgwick Government Solutions was launched in July 2023 by Sedgwick — a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions — to further expand the company's footprint in the federal market. Sedgwick is a longtime leader in the public sector, with over 50 years of experience serving state and local governments and its 2021 acquisition of Managed Care Advisors (MCA), a federal government contracting firm.

About Sedgwick Government Solutions

Sedgwick Government Solutions, a subsidiary of Sedgwick, brings together people, processes, technology and experience to support a wide variety of programs dedicated to optimizing outcomes for public agencies. As an experienced government contractor with recognized technical expertise, Sedgwick Government Solutions has successfully implemented industry best practices for third party administration, workers' compensation and case management, national provider networks, property loss adjusting, claims management, specialty consulting services, software solutions and contact center operations into federal, state and local government environments. For more, see sedgwickgovernment.com.

