Robert Johnson, Environmental Leader, Rejoins Thermostat Recycling Corp. Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Johnson, manager of Environmental Affairs at Lennox International Inc., has rejoined Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s (TRC) Board of Directors as treasurer effective October 2020.

"We are pleased to welcome Bob back to TRC's board of directors," said Danielle Myers, operations and compliance manager, TRC.

"He brings with him a wealth of experience, a strategic view that supports our mission and a strong commitment to environmental stewardship."

"I'm delighted to return to the board of directors at TRC," said Johnson. "Today, we take it for granted that to run a business soundly and successfully, you need to implement effective environmental policies.

"Companies recognize that the environmental component is now a vital part of all business functions. TRC has done an outstanding job facilitating mercury recycling through its collection programs, and part of its success is the approach it uses to offer a process that makes it easy for contractors to drop off old units.

Johnson first became involved with TRC in 2008. He served on the board as treasurer from 2011 to 2016.

Johnson has held environmental positions for the past 30-years. At Lennox, he is responsible for supporting its North American distribution network as well as directing the company's hazardous materials transportation compliance program.

Before joining Lennox, he spent eight years in charge of the corporate environmental program for a major air cargo company.

He holds a master's degree in environmental management from Findlay University and a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech.

Johnson spends his leisure time with his wife, two daughters, three horses, two dogs, four cats and seven ducks on the outskirts of Dallas.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII."

Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) is a nonprofit stewardship organization that facilitates and manages the collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats.

Originally founded in 1998 by Honeywell, White-Rodgers, and General Electric as a voluntary venture, it was established to promote the safe collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Today, 30 manufacturers support the program. Its members' continuing financial support demonstrates their commitment to a cleaner environment, with a simple, collective goal: Keep mercury out of the waste stream in order to protect the environment.



Today, more than 3,600 businesses and communities in 48 states are enrolled in TRC's program. Since its founding, TRC has collected more than 2.5 million mercury-containing thermostats that have kept 12 tons of mercury out of the waste stream.

