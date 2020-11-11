Robert Keator Joins Pegasus Residential as SVP of Business Services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential (Pegasus), a cutting-edge third-party manager that oversees more than 35,000 apartment homes across the country, today announced veteran multifamily executive Robert Keator has joined the company as senior vice president of business services. He leads the company's marketing, training, talent acquisition, IT and project implementation teams.

Keator comes to Pegasus from RADCO Residential, where he was senior vice president of corporate services. He oversaw the development and implementation of company-wide business processes and programs that reduced costs, drove efficiencies and increased employee and resident engagement.

"Bob is a true visionary leader in creating operational efficiencies in multifamily, and we could not be happier about adding his talents and personality to our leadership team," said Lindy Ware, CEO and principal at Pegasus. "This is a tremendously exciting time for Pegasus, as we are expanding into new markets like Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Being able to tap into Bob's cutting-edge insight and bold thinking as we make this journey will be tremendously beneficial."

Keator has more than 25 years of experience in the multifamily industry, and has deep expertise in areas ranging from business, sales and marketing strategies to operational excellence, revenue creation and analysis, contract management, negotiations and technology innovation. His career includes leadership roles at supplier partners like Benson Integrated Marketing Solutions and Realty DataTrust as well as operators such as Lane Co., Colonial Properties Trust and Equity Residential.

"I have long admired the team at Pegasus and the work they do," Keator said. "They are bold, forward-thinking and committed to transforming third-party management. It is a true thrill to join an organization so focused on innovation and creating great experiences for team members, partners and residents. I'm totally energized about the opportunity to play an important role in this company as it expands its footprint and increases its visibility in the multifamily arena."

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential was launched in January 2009 by its principals, Lindy Ware and Debbie Conley, with a bold vision of revolutionizing third-party management. Specializing in luxury level management in a variety of markets, Pegasus Residential currently manages over 35,000 units for various institutional clients, partnerships and individual owners. For more information, please visit www.pegasusresidential.com/ .

