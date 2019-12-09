Robert Kerzner Joins PHP Agency's Board of Directors

ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Kerzner, CLU, ChFC, former President and CEO of LIMRA, LOMA, and LL Global Inc., is joining the PHP Agency Inc. Board of Directors. PHP is proud to add one of the most highly focused and experienced experts in financial services to its team.

After graduating from Central Connecticut State University in 1974, Bob joined Hartford Life and set performance records in field sales and management. After accruing 20 years of experience, he moved to senior management, where he was EVP of the life division and oversaw all aspects of the life insurance business, successfully leading the division through dramatic growth and record-breaking financial performance. He also served as President of Woodbury Financial, a broker-dealer owned by The Hartford.

In 2004, Bob became President and CEO of LIMRA, the world's largest association of life insurance and financial services companies. He built experience in a vast number of areas as he led the merger of LIMRA and LOMA, which had a combined representation of more than 1,200 members across more than 70 countries, including most of the world's largest life insurance companies. Bob's leadership, experience, and commitment led LIMRA and LOMA to new heights, strengthened their financial health, and positioned them for future success.

"People often question how to better serve the middle market and how to help people gain a better understanding of the value of life insurance," said Kerzner. "I am pleased to be part of a dynamic organization that has shown its dedication to moving the needle and making a difference."

As a member of the Board of Directors, Bob will provide valuable counsel to PHP as it continues to expand in the financial services industry. His role as strategic advisor will be an instrumental part of ensuring the organization maintains the consistent growth it has had since its inception 10 years ago.

Teaming up with visionaries such as Bob moves PHP one step closer to realizing its vision of providing all communities with access to the best insurance products available.

About PHP Agency, Inc.

PHP Agency, Inc. is a national financial services organization founded in 2009 by Patrick Bet-David. PHP partners with some of the world's leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those wishing to pursue careers as life insurance agents. To date, PHP has over 12,000 licensed agents and has served more than 200,000 families. The company is privately held and headquartered in Addison, TX.

