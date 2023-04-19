Robert Levy Associates Has Once Again Been Selected to Pioneer the Sales Process for A Unique Offering of Cannabis, Hemp and Marijuana Production and Lab Equipment

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Levy Associates and Solid Asset Solutions have been retained by the Secured Party to sell assets from 11 locations across the USA. Assets include Distillation, Evaporators, Hemp Extractors, Dryers, Homogenizers, Short Path Molecular Essential Oil Distillation Systems, Bio Reactors, Gas Generating Systems, Ovens & Freezers and wide variety of Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Gilson, Edwards lab and test equipment, along with large quantities of new and used laboratory glassware.

BM Hemp Extractor 6000 Perkin Elmer Q Sight Mass Spectrophotometer

These assets will be offered for sale through a public online auction sale on May 10th where all qualified bidders will be able to bid. Preview information, equipment site, asset catalog, terms and conditions and online bidding procedures are available at www.rlevyinc.com and www.solidassetsolution.com.

About Robert Levy Associates

Robert Levy specializes in creating unique and successful monetization programs for industrial assets located around the world. Robert has pioneered asset management technologies and sale methodologies designed to eliminate risk, maximize net returns, increase efficiencies and improve ROI for thousands of middle-market and major, multi-national corporations, lending institutions, government agencies and insolvency practitioners. He works with procurement and purchasing departments of large corporations to streamline asset management practices.

Robert has developed and maintains trusting relationships with global industry leaders providing international connectivity ensuring appropriate availability of domain expertise and maximum market penetration.

Contact: Robert Levy

Phone: +1248-721-2133

eMail: [email protected]

About Solid Asset Solution

SAS provides expert valuations and monetization processes as required by private equity sponsors, lending institutions, turnaround professionals and the insolvency community. SAS distinguishes itself by providing superior disposition, valuation and advisory expertise based on its extensive experience. The SAS team provides more than 35 years of practical experience each with a unique combination of skill sets. SAS principals are hands on be it an appraisal, liquidation or auction. SAS quickly assesses and uncovers value from their years of extensive experience.

Contact: SAS

Phone: +1561-257-3022

eMail: [email protected]

