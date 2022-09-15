Robert Levy Associates to Conduct Webcast Auction of All Assets From Iconic Michigan Tool & Die Facility

NEW HUDSON, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Levy Associates, a leader in industrial asset management and monetization strategies, is pleased to announce that they will be auctioning hundreds of top-quality assets of Richard Tool & Die Corporation resulting from a Board of Directors' decision to cease operations. Since 1966, Richard Tool & Die has been a world renowned, cutting-edge leader in the design and production of progressive and transfer dies for the stamping industry and automotive OEM's. This Webcast Auction will take place on Wednesday November 9, 2022 beginning at 10am Eastern time. The auction is being managed by Robert Levy Associates and Maynard's Industries.

Verson Model T-S2-1000-168-60T 1,000 Ton Eccentric Geared Straight Side Press Jinan (Jier) Model S4-2000-240-96 2,000 Metric Ton 4 Point Eccentric Geared Straight Side Press

Assets In This Auction include:

Large Multi-Axis CNC Machining

Large Bed Transfer and Progressive Die Presses

Press Room Support Equipment

Toolroom, Fabricating & Welding Equipment

Quality Control Equipment

Material Handling and Vehicles

The Webcast Auction will be held on Wednesday November 9, 2022 beginning at 10AM Eastern time. Inspection of assets will be available on Monday and Tuesday November 7th and 8th or prior to that by appointment. Inspection will be onsite at 29700 W. K. Smith Drive, New Hudson, Michigan, and one other location for a few items located at a sister company still in operation. For further information, and a complete listing of all assets, visit online at www.rlevy.com/project/richard-tool-die-corporation or at www.maynards.com/richard-tool-die-corporation .

Robert Levy states "This auction sale is of equipment that rarely comes to market. This represents a remarkable opportunity for our customers in the large tool and die manufacturing and stamping industries to acquire hard to find equipment once used by an iconic Detroit based Tool & Die manufacturer. Levy also points out that "With current global supply chain issues and tremendous pricing increases for new and used equipment, this sale solves both of those problems as this equipment is available now."

Robert Levy Associates specializes in creating unique and successful monetization solutions for industrial assets around the world. www.rlevyinc.com

Maynard's expertise in consistently delivering the highest returns to customers in the equipment and machinery industry spans over a century. www.maynards.com

Media Contact:

Robert Levy Associates

[email protected]

248.710.2133

SOURCE Robert Levy Associates