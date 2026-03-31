Robert Littal, BlackSportsOnline Founder, Debut "Sports Noir" Novel MAX POWER: A Maxwell Powers Mystery Acquired by Heliotrope Books

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Littal, CEO and founder of BlackSportsOnline and a mainstay in sports media for over 20 years, has signed a publishing agreement with New York-based independent publisher Heliotrope Books for his debut fiction novel, MAX POWER: A Maxwell Powers Mystery. The novel is slated for release during Super Bowl week 2027.

RL Little Author of MAX POWER: A Maxwell Powers Mystery

Written under the pen name RL Little, MAX POWER marks Littal's first foray into fiction and introduces readers to a new genre he describes as "Sports Noir." In the novel, Maxwell Powers, a retired NBA champion who has faced significant personal and professional setbacks, finds himself at the center of a murder mystery involving secrets and intrigue that lurk beneath the glamour of professional sports.

"I believe life is like chapters in a book, and mine has been a hell of a ride. Some highs, some lows, but through it all I've tried to always put my authentic self out there, flaws and all," said RL Little. "I am grateful to Heliotrope Books and my agent, Diego Harrison, for believing in me and, more importantly, believing in Maxwell Powers. I am blessed beyond belief to have had the career I've had, but I want to take it to the next level and hopefully make this next chapter of my life a bestseller."

The announcement will be accompanied by the launch of dedicated social channels, a website, and a newsletter, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the publishing journey and future developments within the Maxwell Powers universe. For more information and updates, visit MaxwellPowersUniverse.com or follow MaxwellPowersUniverse on Facebook at Facebook.com/MaxwellPowersUniverse.

Littal will continue to lead BlackSportsOnline while expanding his work as RL Little, with plans to build the Maxwell Powers series into a multi-book franchise.

About RL Little

RL Little is the pen name of Robert Littal, founder and CEO of BlackSportsOnline. MAX POWER: A Maxwell Powers Mystery is his debut novel and the first book in the Maxwell Powers Mystery series.

About BlackSportsOnline

Founded by Robert Littal in 2005, BlackSportsOnline has become one of the most respected independent sports media platforms in the country, known for its bold coverage, breaking news, and deep connection with fans.

About Heliotrope Books

Heliotrope Books, led by Naomi Rosenblatt, is a New York-based independent publisher committed to literary excellence.

Media Contact:

Diego Harrison: SBR Media Literary Agency

Email: [email protected] | Phone: 719-242-3755

SOURCE Robert Littal