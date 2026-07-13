Robert Loredo to Lead Florida Atlantic's Center for Quantum Technologies, Advancing Florida's First Quantum University

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Loredo has been named executive director of the Florida Atlantic University Center for Quantum Technologies. In this role, Loredo will lead the university's growing quantum computing enterprise at a pivotal moment as FAU expands its research infrastructure, workforce development efforts, and industry partnerships centered on next-generation computing technologies. He will oversee a comprehensive strategy that advances quantum research, algorithm development, software innovation and workforce education, ensuring students and researchers gain expertise that extends across evolving quantum platforms. His appointment, which began on July 1, strengthens FAU's position as a statewide leader in quantum science and applied innovation.

Loredo arrives at FAU with more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of advanced computing, education and large-scale technical workforce development. He is widely recognized for his ability to translate highly complex scientific concepts into accessible, high-impact learning systems deployed across global audiences. Throughout his career, he has built and led international education networks, training more than 300 quantum computing ambassadors worldwide while designing comprehensive curricula for industry, academic and government partners.

Loredo is also a published author of two best-selling technical books and holds more than 270 patents, reflecting a sustained record of innovation, applied research and intellectual property development across emerging technology domains.

"Robert is joining Florida Atlantic University at a defining moment for our research trajectory and quantum ambitions," said Gregg Fields, Ph.D., FAU's vice president for research. "He brings a rare combination of technical expertise, educational leadership, and global program-building experience that aligns perfectly with FAU's vision for the Center for Quantum Technologies. As we integrate on-campus quantum hardware into our research and teaching ecosystem, his leadership will ensure that our faculty, students and partners can fully harness this technology to drive discovery, innovation and workforce development at scale. Just as importantly, Robert will help build expertise in quantum algorithms, software development and hybrid computing approaches that will prepare the next generation of quantum professionals for careers across industry, government and academia. Florida is commercializing quantum technologies through sustained investment and a rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, and FAU is committed to helping accelerate that momentum. Robert will be instrumental in helping FAU translate leading-edge quantum capability into real-world impact."

At FAU, Loredo will guide the strategic direction of the Center for Quantum Technologies as it becomes the first university in Florida to publicly host a large-scale quantum computer on campus. This milestone is anchored by FAU's partnership with D-Wave Quantum Inc. to install an Advantage2 annealing quantum system at the Boca Raton campus later this year. The system, featuring more than 4,400 qubits, will provide researchers and students with direct access to quantum hardware capable of addressing complex optimization and modeling challenges that are not tractable for classical computing systems.

The deployment positions FAU as a rare academic institution with on-site quantum computing infrastructure, enabling hands-on experimentation, accelerated discovery and cross-disciplinary collaboration. The university also will connect to the Florida LambdaRail secure quantum network, expanding opportunities for collaborative research, quantum-safe communications and statewide partnerships while integrating FAU into Florida's growing quantum infrastructure.

The Advantage2 system will anchor a broader quantum ecosystem integrating research, teaching and industry partnerships, with applications in logistics, materials science, AI, advanced simulation, and computational modeling while serving as a platform for developing new quantum algorithms, software tools and hybrid classical-quantum workflows. Through this holistic approach, FAU will prepare a quantum-ready workforce equipped with the foundational computing and algorithmic skills that remain valuable as quantum technologies continue to evolve.

Loredo's background spans advanced curriculum development, instructional design and innovation leadership across academic and industry settings. He has designed and implemented large-scale educational programs that integrate emerging technologies with workforce needs, producing measurable outcomes across multiple sectors. His work focuses on connecting theoretical advances in computing with practical applications in high-performance and interdisciplinary environments.

His research and professional interests include quantum algorithms, hybrid classical-quantum systems, and machine learning for high-dimensional problem solving. He has contributed to frameworks exploring how quantum computing can enhance optimization, simulation, and data-driven discovery, including approaches to complex system modeling and training pathways for future quantum researchers and engineers. At FAU, Loredo will expand these efforts by advancing algorithm research and software innovation that leverage quantum hardware while remaining adaptable across future generations of quantum technologies.

Loredo has also helped scale innovation ecosystems linking academia, industry and emerging technology markets across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, aligning curriculum development with real-world technological demand and supporting workforce development in advanced computing fields.

"Florida Atlantic University is taking a bold and decisive step by positioning itself as Florida's quantum university and investing directly in the infrastructure that will shape the future of computing," said Loredo. "It's an extraordinary opportunity to join an institution that is not only participating in the quantum era but actively defining it. While access to advanced quantum hardware is essential, our greatest opportunity lies in developing the algorithms, software and talent that will unlock its full potential. Our goal is to build a holistic quantum ecosystem where research, education and industry collaboration prepare students with enduring skills that transcend any single technology platform. I am excited to work alongside FAU's faculty, students and partners to build a world-class center that advances discovery, education and innovation while establishing Florida as a leader in quantum science and technology."

In addition to its academic and research mission, FAU's quantum initiative is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic development and industry collaboration across Florida. The university's partnership with D-Wave will also include joint workshops, hackathons and applied research programs focused on real-world use cases in transportation, logistics, public systems and emergency management. Combined with statewide collaborations and investments in quantum networking, algorithm development and workforce training, these initiatives will help position Florida as a national hub for quantum innovation and commercialization.

- FAU -

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University serves more than 32,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses along Florida's Southeast coast. Recognized as one of only 13 institutions nationwide to achieve three Carnegie Foundation designations - R1: Very High Research Spending and Doctorate Production, Opportunity College and University, and Carnegie Community Engagement Classification - FAU stands at the intersection of academic excellence and social mobility. Ranked among the Top 100 Public Universities by U.S. News & World Report, FAU is also nationally recognized as a Top 25 Best-In-Class College and cited by Washington Monthly as "one of the country's most effective engines of upward mobility." To learn more, visit www.fau.edu.

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SOURCE Florida Atlantic University