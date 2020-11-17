Robert M. Chiste Appointed to the MetOx Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetOx Technologies, the leading innovator in HTS wire manufacturing announces the appointment of Robert M. Chiste to its Board of Directors, adding to its expanding world-class team of business leaders dedicated to bringing large scale commercial manufacturing of affordable High Temperature Superconducting wire (HTS) to the world.

Robert M. Chiste Appointed to MetOx Board of Directors MetOx High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) Wire

Bob succeeds MetOx Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Lou Castellani. Lou will continue to advise the MetOx Board and management with respect to the launch of commercial operations. Lou commented, "I believe that Bob's previous management success will help MetOx accelerate its evolution from prototype production to a world-class, full-scale manufacturing company serving rapidly-evolving markets."

Over the last three decades, Bob Chiste has been a serial entrepreneur and served in executive roles with major corporations. Bob is currently the CEO and Chairman of Encycle. He was the founding CEO of Comverge, Inc and led Comverge's IPO in 2007 and growth to over a market capitalization of over $500 million. He also served as President and CEO of Allwaste, Inc., a NYSE company and led the sale of the company to Philip Services for over $500 million. In addition, he was a senior executive in public companies, Transco Energy and Enron Oil and Gas.

Bob created Sorfina Capital, a family investment fund focused on early stage clean energy and traditional energy services, with a portfolio of over a dozen companies. He has also served as an Executive-in-Residence for venture capital firms EnerTech Capital and El Dorado Ventures. He has served on the board of directors of six public companies and over a dozen private organizations. Bob earned his B.A. in Mathematics from the College of New Jersey and his J.D. and M.B.A. from Rutgers University.

Riaz Siddiqi, Chairman of the Board states, "MetOx warmly welcomes Bob and the insight that will come from his history of remarkable accomplishments, most of which are in the energy and energy transition industries."

"Bob exemplifies both leadership and the entrepreneurial spirit that MetOx admires," said CEO, Jim Jewitt, "we welcome his contributions as we prepare to launch into large scale production and commercialization."

"Bob brings to MetOx extensive experience with multiple venture-funded companies and two publicly traded companies," said President John Kermath.

MetOx is positioned to become the leading global manufacturer of scalable and cost-effective high temperature superconducting wire (HTS). HTS wire is pivotal to help expand the grid to meet the rapidly growing needs for electricity. It will enable advanced applications enhancing electric grids, clean power generation, mass transportation, and medical devices.

For more information, contact Naomi Le Bihan at [email protected] or (403) 477-1441. Find full information on our website at: www.metoxtech.com

Connect to MetOX on LinkedIn

CONTACT:

Naomi Le Bihan

(403) 477-1441

[email protected]



SOURCE MetOx Technologies

Related Links

http://www.metoxtech.com

