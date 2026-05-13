Robert M. Gates Initiative in American Statecraft Launches at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the legacy of Chancellor Robert M. Gates '65, L.H.D. '98, the Robert M. Gates Global Policy Center and William & Mary are launching a signature center for foreign policy teaching and research.

The Robert M. Gates Global Policy Center (GGPC) and William & Mary's Global Research Institute (GRI) are establishing the Robert M. Gates Initiative in American Statecraft.

The initiative reflects Gates’ commitment to public service and American global leadership. (Photo by Stephen Salpukas)

The Gates Initiative in American Statecraft will create a premier hub for intergenerational learning and policy-relevant research on American strategy and U.S. non-military instruments of power — including diplomacy, science and technology, development and security assistance, and geoeconomic tools. It will bring together students, faculty, and leaders from across the government and the private sector to tackle the most pressing issues in U.S. foreign policy.

"By examining the lessons of the last 250 years of American engagement with the world, the Gates Initiative in American Statecraft will put the Alma Mater of the Nation front and center in ensuring that American power is used well and wisely for the next 250 years," said William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe.

The Gates Initiative in American Statecraft is built on four pillars — academic coursework, in-depth research, residential fellowships for policy experts, and the annual Gates Forums convened by Gates.

These engagements will focus on national policy and preparing a new generation of national security leaders who are equipped to navigate our complex world. The launch of this initiative coincides with William & Mary's Year of Civic Leadership, celebrating the university's enduring commitment to service, public stewardship and leadership in service of the common good.

"William & Mary is the natural home for such an important initiative," said Chancellor Gates. "The university has always played a role in shaping our nation's future. As an undergraduate, I felt a deep connection to the generations of leaders educated here before me. This initiative builds on this tradition and will prepare William & Mary's next generation of great public servants."

The initiative reflects Gates' commitment to public service and American global leadership. As the U.S. Secretary of Defense (2006-2011), Gates was a strategic problem-solver who transcended party politics and cut through bureaucracy to strengthen the nation's security. He is the only Defense Secretary in American history to serve in both Republican and Democratic administrations. In 2011, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

The Gates Initiative in American Statecraft will be located in the new Gates Hall, which will open later this year on the William & Mary campus. It's the only academic building in the country named for Chancellor Gates.

SOURCE William & Mary