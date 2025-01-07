Robert M. Helfend Honored on the 2025 Super Lawyers List

Celebrating Five Consecutive Years of Recognition Among the Top 5% of Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Robert M. Helfend has once again been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2025. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mr. Helfend has received this honor, solidifying his reputation as one of Southern California's leading legal professionals.

Super Lawyers recognizes exceptional attorneys across various practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional success. Through a rigorous selection process — combining independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations — only the top 5% of attorneys are selected annually, making this accolade a true mark of excellence.

With more than four decades of experience in criminal defense, Mr. Helfend is known for his strategic approach, relentless advocacy, and commitment to justice. His inclusion in the Super Lawyers list underscores his exceptional contributions to the legal profession and his consistent track record of achieving favorable outcomes for his clients.

Super Lawyers serves as a trusted resource for individuals and businesses seeking top-tier legal representation. By highlighting attorneys who excel in their practice, the list ensures clients have access to skilled and accomplished professionals.

As a featured attorney, Robert M. Helfend's profile within Super Lawyers' directory showcases his credentials, expertise, and dedication to his clients, reaffirming his status as a leading voice in criminal defense law.

About Robert M. Helfend

Robert M. Helfend is a veteran criminal defense attorney based in Los Angeles. Over the course of his career, he has successfully defended clients in a wide range of criminal cases, earning a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and results-driven advocacy.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers is a respected rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas who demonstrate excellence in their fields. The selection process combines peer nominations, professional evaluations, and independent research.

