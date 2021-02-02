Robert M. Whelan, Jr. Joins Vilua, Inc. Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vilua is proud to announce the addition of Robert M. Whelan, Jr. to the Board of Directors. Whelan will serve as an independent director and brings decades of experience in the health technology sector to the company.

Vilua is a health data company helping people to predict and avoid health issues long before symptoms present. Using a mobile app, users are able to complete Vilua's Health Index, get a health value and accuracy score, and improve both the accuracy of the index value and their health over time. Vilua's app serves as a central hub for all personal health data, including self-reported information, data from wearable devices, at-home test kit results, and lab results.

While Vilua allows individuals to interact with and benefit from the Vilua+ app independently, the company also partners with employers to make employee health benefits more effective to positively impact as many people as possible.

The company's proprietary Health Index amalgamates the latest scientific research with deep insights from personal health data for a comprehensive, data-rich view of one's health. By incorporating the latest technology as well as personalized data, Vilua aims to have a direct, positive impact on millions of lives.

With Whelan serving as Director and advising on matters of growth strategy, corporate governance, and oversight in the health technology sector, Vilua aims to leverage Whelan's decades of experience to bring users a more powerful health optimization experience.

Robert M. Whelan, Jr. brings over 35 years of health technology expertise to Vilua's board of directors. Whelan received a B.A. in history from Dartmouth College and a M.B.A. from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Whelan's early professional years were spent serving as the Managing Director at Prudential Securities, and Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance at Hambrecht & Quist, Inc.

Whelan then went on to become a senior executive with Volpe Brown Whelan, a private investment banking, brokerage and asset management firm for technology and healthcare companies.

From 1999 to 2001, Whelan served as Vice Chairman, Prudential Volpe Technology Group, the technology investment banking and research division of Prudential Securities, which was formed when Prudential acquired Volpe Brown Whelan & Company in 1999.

From 2002 to 2012, Whelan served on the board at SVB Leerink partners (formerly Leerink Swann), a leading investment bank, specializing in healthcare and life sciences. Since 2001, Mr. Whelan has been President of Whelan & Company, LLC, providing financial consulting, valuation, and strategic services to public and private companies in the technology, healthcare and alternative energy industries.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Rick McCartney, states, "We're fortunate to have Whelan on board. His experience is unparalleled and the value he brings to our mission is immeasurable."

As Vilua continues to develop its Health Index, AI-empowered population data analytics, and health optimization resources, the public can expect to see early ideas elevated by input and strategy from Whelan and other prestigious members of the board.

