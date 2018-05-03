Robert Nestor Joins Direxion As President

"We're very excited to work with an industry executive like Rob Nestor, who has a proven track record of building and executing successful product and distribution plans across client channels," said Mr. O'Neill. "Given his broad experience in both product strategy and functional leadership, Mr. Nestor's expertise will prove invaluable in helping us reach our next growth phase, as we meet the rise in demand from both retail and institutional traders and investors."

Before joining Direxion, Mr. Nestor held several executive roles at BlackRock's iShares unit, most recently serving as the Head of US Smart Beta ETFs, driving commercial strategy, including product R&D, distribution support and the tools/analytics ecosystem for the Smart Beta product line. Previously, Mr. Nestor led the iShares Pillar for US Wealth Advisory (USWA) business. Prior to BlackRock, he spent 16 years at Vanguard working in a variety of product and business development roles in both the retail and institutional divisions.

Mr. Nestor is a CFA charter holder. He holds an MBA from Drexel University in Finance—Investment Management and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Delaware. He is also a member of the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.

"Direxion is a powerhouse in the leveraged ETF space," Mr. Nestor said. "The firm is widely respected among tactically-oriented ETF traders, with significant potential for product and business extension. I'm looking forward to working with Dan and the senior management team to help lead the firm into the next growth phase."

About Direxion:

Direxion builds bold products for investors who want more than the status quo. Our index-based products deliver directional options, magnified exposure, and long-term, rules-based strategies. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $14 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Direxion's diverse suite of products helps investors navigate today's ever-changing markets. For more information, please visit www.direxioninvestments.com.

