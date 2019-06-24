COATESVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert O. Satriale, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a specialist in Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine for Chester County Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists.

He is an active staff member at Chester County Hospital of Penn Medicine in West Chester, and Brandywine Hospital of Tower Health in Coatesville. He has been practicing for 31 years, treating a wide range of conditions from lung conditions including pleural infections, pneumonia, lung nodules, lung cancer, and collapsed lungs. He is Director of Critical Care and Respiratory Therapy at Brandywine Hospital where he administers to the sickest patients in the hospital and oversees the policies and procedures in the ICU. He is the Director of Sleep Medicine at Brandywine Hospital overseeing the sleep laboratory since 1999. When in his training in internal medicine, his mentors were Pulmonologists. Dr. Satriale states that the key to his success is that he enjoys what he does and would advise anyone looking to enter the field to "Enjoy it, have a passion for what you're doing. It's very demanding and continual education and change is necessary."

Earning an exceptional education, Dr. Satriale graduated from the University of CETEC in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. He completed their internship and residency at Booth Memorial Medical Center, and went on to complete his fellowship at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is board certified in Internal medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Pulmonology.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Dr. Satriale was a recipient of the 2016 and 2017 Top Doctor Award in Coatesville Philadelphia. He was also voted Top Doctor in Philadelphia Magazine.

When Dr. Satriale isn't working, he enjoys spending time with his five children.

Dr. Satriale would like to dedicate this recognition to his wife, Gloria Satriale, for her continued love and support.

He also would like to dedicate the recognition to the loving memory of his father, Oreste J Satriale, MD, who practiced medicine for almost 50 years in Deer Park, Long Island.

