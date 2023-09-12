Robert Olivares, PhD, to Lead Beverage Alcohol at BrandMuscle as Executive Vice President

BrandMuscle supports marketing for the largest distributors and suppliers in the United States 

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMuscle, the leader in integrated local marketing, announced today the promotion of Robert Olivares, PhD, to Executive Vice President, Beverage Alcohol. Olivares has served in innovation, vertical growth, and customer success roles since joining the organization in 2021. In addition, he has over 20 years of executive sales and marketing leadership experience at top-tier organizations, including Pepsi and Nabisco.

Olivares will be responsible for leading the beverage alcohol strategy, supporting vertical operations, growing partnerships, and identifying opportunities for maximizing the company's value and performance.

"With more than two decades in the industry, BrandMuscle supports both on-premise and off-premise marketing for the largest distributors and suppliers in the United States," said Scott Weeren, Chief Executive Officer at BrandMuscle. "With Robert at the helm, I am confident that partnerships will strengthen across the board."

"The beverage alcohol industry is at a tipping point, grabbing market share like never before from other drink categories," Helen Baptist, Chief Strategy and Market Officer, commented. "BrandMuscle is committed to addressing the needs of each tier in the ecosystem with comprehensive, market-compliant solutions to drive business results."

Prior to BrandMuscle, Olivares served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), where he led trade marketing, consumer insights, creative services, multicultural sales, digital marketing, and supported ecommerce initiatives. Before RNDC, Robert held sales and marketing roles at fast-moving consumer goods organizations. He has also been tapped to teach marketing capstone courses at the collegiate level.

"The past nineteen years at the distributor level as a supplier brand building partner and my experience as a marketing services customer give me a unique perspective on the industry," said Olivares. "Working at BrandMuscle across all beverage alcohol tiers, channels, and organizations has strengthened and expanded my relationships and knowledge. I'm excited to foster collaboration at a higher level with industry stakeholders in thought leadership and overall growth."

About BrandMuscle
BrandMuscle simplifies channel marketing complexity and activates highly regulated corporate brands in local markets with leading services and SaaS. Our unified platform delivers a compelling value proposition to all constituents, combining purpose-built marketing technology with a best-of-breed suite of capabilities. We address all elements of local channel marketing, enabling last-mile activation for affiliates through a seamless yet complex ecosystem. 

BrandMuscle empowers local partners to leverage corporate branding, messaging, and demand generation initiatives, at scale, by providing the tools and insights necessary to activate complete customer lifecycle journeys. Our solutions allow clients to capture market share while mitigating legal and fiduciary non-compliance risks.

