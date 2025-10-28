Robert Packard Center for ALS Research and ALS United Announce Joint Research Funding Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins and ALS United are pleased to announce a collaboration to jointly fund preclinical basic science research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to accelerating breakthrough discoveries that will advance understanding of ALS and bring hope to those affected by the disease.

"We are excited to partner with ALS United on co-funding this important research," said Christine Vande Velde, Packard Center Scientific Director. "Collaboration, both within the lab and amongst like-minded ALS organizations, is a cornerstone of the Packard Center. This work will advance our collective missions to change the course of this disease by engaging in breakthrough research that advances our fundamental understanding of ALS. We hope this partnership will serve as a model for future collaborative funding efforts in the ALS research community."

The co-funded grant will support research led by Albert La Spada, MD, PhD (University of California, Irvine) and Sandrine Da Cruz, PhD (VIB – KU Leuven) on a project entitled Alternative Polyadenylation-Driven Subcellular RNA Mislocalization in TDP-43 Proteinopathies. This project aims to test whether TDP-43 dysfunction promotes RNA mislocalization due to alternative polyadenylation, which could reveal novel pathways of ALS pathogenesis and identify new therapeutic targets.

"This partnership with the Packard Center demonstrates ALS United's commitment to strategic research collaboration," said Jerry Dawson, President and CEO of ALS United. "Our members have been funding ALS research for decades, and we've learned that partnering with established programs like the Packard Center allows us to maximize impact while accessing world-class scientific expertise. This is one of several important research partnerships through which our members are accelerating the search for treatments and cures."

ALS United is a nationwide partnership of 15 independent nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving the ALS community. Member organizations include ALS Arizona, ALS Network, ALS New Mexico, ALS Northwest, ALS of Nevada, ALS United Connecticut, ALS United Georgia, ALS United Greater Chicago, ALS United Greater New York, ALS United Mid-Atlantic, ALS United North Carolina, ALS United Ohio, ALS United Orange County, ALS United Rhode Island, and ALS United Rocky Mountain. Together, these organizations serve more than half of the U.S. ALS population with personalized, community-driven support while collectively funding millions in research annually through partnerships with prestigious programs, including the Accelerating Medicines Partnership for ALS®, Northeast ALS Consortium, Robert Packard Center for ALS Research, and the ALS Network's Research Program.

The Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins is a global consortium dedicated to advancing ALS research. Operating as a nonprofit within Johns Hopkins and funded through philanthropy, the Center's community includes over 325 scientists from 65 institutions across 11 countries. It focuses on understanding ALS biology and developing therapies through a multidisciplinary, collaborative approach that accelerates high-quality research.

