Robert Park Joins edly as Chief Business Development Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- edly, The ISA Marketplace, today announced it hired Robert Park as Chief Business Development Officer.

Bob has a nearly 30-year career in education, finance and business development. Bob began his career in the United States Army where he was a Platoon Leader and deployed with the First Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and later became the Assistant Dean, Career Management and Corporate Relationships at the Simon Business School of the University of Rochester. Bob was most recently with Meritize where he held various positions including Chief Business Development Officer and prior to that, he was the Head of Career Strategy and Development for SoFi.

edly CEO Chris Ricciardi commented, "We could not be more excited about the addition of Bob to the edly team. He is a seasoned leader in the market and will greatly accelerate our growth."

About edly, Inc.

edly, Inc. is the ISA marketplace, connecting accredited ISA investors with ISA issuers such as colleges, skills academies and vocational schools. The company is headquartered in New York.

edly was recently highlighted as an ISA market visionary by Career Karma. Read their "State of the ISA Market Report-2019" report here.

