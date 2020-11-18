Robert Parker Wine Advocate's Inaugural Top 100 Wine Discoveries List Reveals the Next Big Icons and Trends Around the World

From over 30,000 wines reviewed by the ten-strong team of wine critics over the last year, this Top 100 Wine Discoveries list complements the 100-point rating system developed by Robert Parker Wine Advocate back in 1978, spotlighting not the well-known, highest scoring wines, but those singular wine gems revealing unexpected greatness or fresh, exciting new takes on familiar labels.

The selection discovers a number of wines produced from lesser-known grape varieties and/or in non-traditional growing regions, and also rediscovers dozens of renowned marques that are making significant innovations, such as in sustainability and terroir-driven decisions, that are informing the taste of the new generation. Wineries in the Old World regions such as France and Italy show plenty of innovation, while the United States has emerged as one of wine's most innovative frontiers.

"The results of our assessment highlighted to us that there are wines that are not necessarily our top-scoring wines, but have compelling stories behind the bottle. So much change and innovation is currently happening in regions around the world, whether new like California or those with a long history like Bordeaux. Even if the labels are not at all new, what's happening behind those famous names and all that regional tradition is occasionally quite innovative. These stories and innovations are what consumers are increasingly motivated by when they seek out new discoveries—hence the creation of what we offer our readers as our Top 100 Wine Discoveries," said Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Editor-in-Chief.

Deciding the Top 100 Wine Discoveries

As the world's most recognised authority on fine wines, the Robert Parker Wine Advocate team of wine critics cover the entire globe in their quest to inform readers of the most noteworthy wines, including the major wine-producing regions of Argentina, Australia, Austria, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the United States and more.

This year's Wine Discoveries were handpicked by all 10 reviewers from over 30,000 wines reviewed between October 2019 and October 2020. The selection criteria for the Top 100 Wine Discoveries are founded on wines that come from outside the mainstream or are new, and have one or more of the following attributes: value, age-worthiness, sustainability, and wines that represent innovative approaches, whether in the vineyards, winery or otherwise. Not every wine region will be equally represented, and not every vintage is created equal.

"The regional composition of this list will vary considerably from year to year, depending on local weather conditions and the number of wines reviewed from the different parts of the wine-growing world," said Joe Czerwinski, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Managing Editor.

The next big thing: Spotlight on wineries in the list

For the inaugural list, the reviewers have discovered or rediscovered an exciting range of wines in a new light. Each one has its story of why it stood out, whether it's a rising star, an experiment, or a value investment that would match similar styles in a reader's cellar. Get to know a few here:

Pasarene Union 2016, Tulbagh, South Africa

"Even though their labels are beautiful and catch the eye, it's what's inside the bottle that is truly captivating,' said Robert Parker Wine Advocate South Africa and Washington State reviewer Anthony Muller of this rising star from Tulbagh, South Africa . "The 2016 Union is a Rhône style blend made from Syrah, Carignan and Mourvèdre, which boasts dusty, dark-berried aromas with a floral elegance, that is both food-friendly and age-worthy."



Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2017, Red Mountain , USA

Anthony Muller has also spotted this relatively new kid on the block in Washington State, USA. "Focusing on Bordeaux varietals, Aquilini wines are owned by the Canadian billionaire family of the same name, who spare no expense to craft fine, high-quality wines from Red Mountain," he noted. It's not too late to start investing in discoveries from this region, which has produced 100-point wines in recent years.





has also spotted this relatively new kid on the block in . "Focusing on varietals, Aquilini wines are owned by the Canadian billionaire family of the same name, who spare no expense to craft fine, high-quality wines from ," he noted. It's not too late to start investing in discoveries from this region, which has produced 100-point wines in recent years. Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent Sans Sulfites Ajoutés 2018, Languedoc, France

There are rising stars in the southern French region of Languedoc, and this is one that stood out for Joe Czerwinski . "Made without added sulfites, and selling for a song (under $20 ), this new cuvée does a fine job representing the 'new Languedoc'. Organically farmed, it's a delicious blend of traditional grape varieties (Grenache, Carignan and Syrah) from an underrated appellation," he explained.





There are rising stars in the southern French region of Languedoc, and this is one that stood out for Joe Czerwinski. "Made without added sulfites, and selling for a song (under $20), this new cuvée does a fine job representing the 'new Languedoc'. Organically farmed, it's a delicious blend of traditional grape varieties (Grenache, Carignan and Syrah) from an underrated appellation," he explained.

Robert Parker Wine Advocate Italy Reviewer Monica Larner's search led her to the heart of Tuscany and the Conca d'Oro vineyard in Panzano in Chianti where biodynamic vintner Maurizia Di Napoli offers the iconic wines d'Alceo and Sammarco. "A pure expression of Merlot, Liù is an exciting new addition to the Castello dei Rampolla portfolio," she shared, of this winery that isn't afraid of innovating, first with international blends in the 1970s, to biodynamics for the past 20 years.





Robert Parker Wine Advocate Italy Reviewer Monica Larner's search led her to the heart of Tuscany and the Conca d'Oro vineyard in Panzano in Chianti where biodynamic vintner Maurizia Di Napoli offers the iconic wines d'Alceo and Sammarco. "A pure expression of Merlot, Liù is an exciting new addition to the Castello dei Rampolla portfolio," she shared, of this winery that isn't afraid of innovating, first with international blends in the 1970s, to biodynamics for the past 20 years.

"Expect great things in the future from this producer, this is a Chateau to watch!" observed Lisa Perrotti-Brown . A newcomer to Pomerol, Séraphine was purchased by British businessman Martin Krajewski in late 2016, and this 2017 is the first vintage and a very promising beginning. Krajewski is also the owner of Grand Cru Saint-Émilion estate Clos Cantenac and Aristea Wines in South Africa .

In summary, "While our critics spend much of their time reviewing traditional wines from classic wine regions, part of the ethos at Robert Parker Wine Advocate has always been about discovering great wines, regardless of where they're from and how they're made. With the team's global reach and decades of experience, Robert Parker Wine Advocate is uniquely qualified to highlight new or innovative wines that today's modern wine consumers should seek out," said Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW.

For more information visit: www.robertparker.com

ANNEX: Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries List

Country Region Wine Name Vintage Argentina Patagonia Chacra Chardonnay 2018 Australia Clare Valley Koerner Gullyview Vineyard Pigato

Vermentino 2019 Australia Margaret River Evoi Reserve Chardonnay 2018 Australia McLaren Vale D'Arenberg The Anthropocene Epoch

Mencia 2018 Australia Swan Valley Corymbia Chenin Blanc 2019 Australia Swan Valley Faber Vineyard Grand Muscat NV Austria Kamptal Weingut Bründlmayer Riesling

Zöbinger Ried Heiligenstein Alte Reben

1ÖTW 2018 Austria Südsteiermark Tement Ried Zieregg Sauvignon Blanc

Reserve IZ 2015 Austria Wachau Prager Grüner Veltliner Smaragd

Wachstum Bodenstein 2018 Canada British Columbia CheckMate Queen's Advantage

Chardonnay 2016 Chile Limari Valley Tabalí Talinay Pai Pinot Noir 2018 Chile Malleco Valley Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los

Primos Chardonnay 2018 China Hebei Domaine Franco Chinois Petit

Manseng 2014 China Shandong Chateau Nine Peaks Qi Chardonnay 2018 Cyprus Cyprus Vouni Panayia Woman in the Wine

Press 2017 France Alsace Valentin Zusslin Pinot Noir Bollenberg

Luft 2016 France Beaujolais Jean-Marc Burgaud Beaujolais-Villages

Les Vignes de Lantignié 2019 France Bordeaux Chateau Asphodele 2019 France Bordeaux, Lalande de Pomerol Les Champs Libres 2017 France Bordeaux, Margaux Chateau Palmer 2017 France Bordeaux, Pessac-Leognan Chateau Les Carmes Haut-Brion 2017 France Bordeaux, Pomerol Chateau Séraphine 2017 France Bordeaux, Saint-Emilion Chateau La Gaffeliere 2017 France Burgundy Domaine Dureuil-Janthial Rully 1er Cru

Meix Cadot Vieilles Vignes 2018 France Burgundy Domaine Jean-Marc Vincent Santenay

1er Cru Les Gravières 2018 France Burgundy Domaine Bruno Lorenzon Mercurey 1er

Cru Clos de Champs Martin Cuvée Carline 2018 France Burgundy Domaine Lamy-Caillat Chassagne-

Montrachet 1er Cru Les Caillerets 2017 France Burgundy Aurélien Verdet Bourgogne Hautes-

Côtes de Nuits Le Prieuré 2018 France Champagne Champagne Roses de Jeanne (Cédric

Bouchard) Blanc de Noirs Côte de Val Vilaine 2017 France Languedoc Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent

Sans Sulfites Ajoutés 2018 France Northern Rhone Stephane Rousset Crozes Hermitage

Marsanne Vieilles Vignes 2017 France Northern Rhone Benjamin et David Duclaux Cote Rotie

Unnamed Cuvée 2018 France Roussillon Oiseau Rebelle Vin de France P'tit

Rebelle ClanGrenGris 2017 France Southern Rhone Domaine Isabel Ferrando Chateauneuf

du Pape F601 2018 France Vouvray Domaine Huet Vouvray Clos du Bourg

Sec 2019 Germany Franken Weingut Rudolf Fürst Spätburgunder

Hundsrück GG 2018 Germany Mosel Markus Molitor Riesling Erdener Prälat

Auslese *** (White Capsule) 2018 Germany Mosel Jakob Tennstedt Waldportier 2018 Germany Mosel Max Ferd. Richter Wehlener

Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett 2019 Germany Rheingau Peter Jakob Kühn Riesling Trocken

Landgeflecht Unikat 2015 Germany Rheingau Robert Weil Riesling Monte Vacano 2018 Germany Rheinhessen Weingut Saalwächter Silvaner Grauer

Stein 2018 Greece Evia Vriniotis Assyrtiko Sur Lie 2018 Greece Santorini Karamolegos Winery Papas 2016 Greece Drama Oenops XinomavRaw 2018 Italy Alto Adige Valle Isarco Köfererhof Kerner 2018 Italy Barolo Arnaldo Rivera Barolo Undicicomuni 2016 Italy Campania, Roccamonfina I Cacciagalli Phos 2017 Italy Colli Tortonesi Vigne Marina Coppi Colli Tortonesi

Timorasso Fausto 2016 Italy Etna Tenute Bosco Etna Rosso Pre-

phylloxera Vico 2016 Italy Etna Tasca d'Almerita Etna Rosso Contrada

Sciaranuova V.V. 2016 Italy Greco di Tufo Tenute Capaldo Greco di Tufo Goleto 2017 Italy Langhe Nebbiolo G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C. 2019 Italy Sicily, Terre Siciliane Tenuta di Castellaro Nero Ossidiana 2016 Italy Toscana Duemani G. Punto 2018 Italy Toscana Castello dei Rampolla Liù 2018 Italy Valdaro di Sopra, Tuscany Petrolo Val d'Arno di Sopra Bòggina C 2018 Lebanon Lebanon Ixsir EL 2011 New Zealand Canterbury Greystone Vineyard Ferment Pinot Noir 2017 New Zealand Hawke's Bay Tony Bish Heartwood Chardonnay 2018 Portugal Bairrada Filipa Pato Nossa Missão 2016 Portugal Douro Márcio Lopes Proibido Grande Reserva 2017 Portugal Porto Kopke White Colheita Port 1940 South Africa 65% Franschhoek & 35% Robertson Colmant Absolu NV South Africa Bot River Beaumont Family Wines New Baby 2017 South Africa Stellenbosch Natte Valleij Stellenbosch Cinsault 2017 South Africa Tulbagh Pasarene Union 2016 Spain Bierzo Michelini i Mufatto Post-Crucifixión 2018 Spain Bierzo Verónica Ortega VO Cobrana 2018 Spain Canary Islands Victoria Torres Pecis Viñas y Vinos

Malvasía Aromática Naturalmente Dulce 2017 Spain Galicia Fedellos do Couto Bastarda 2018 Spain Gredos Soto y Manrique La Mira 2018 Spain Jerez Bodegas San Francisco Javier

Fino Viña Corrales Pago Balbaína NV Spain Jumilla Micrit Caliza Micrit 2018 Spain Manchuela Ponce Red 2018 Spain Navarra Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga

Corral del Mate 2018 Spain Rias Baixas Eulogio Pomares Castiñeiro Espadeiro 2018 Spain Ribera del Duero Hacienda Solano Finca Peña Lobera 2016 Spain Valencia Javi Revert Viticultor Simeta 2018 Switzerland Valais Marie-Thérèse Chappaz Grain Arvine

de Fully 2018 USA California Desperada Sauvignon Blanc Fragment 2018 USA California, Central Coast Fingers Crossed Syrah Off the Record 2018 USA Napa Valley Hertelendy Cabernet Franc Heavy

Metal 2018 USA Napa Valley Modus Operandi Antithesis 2018 USA Napa Valley Trois Noix Noisette Cuvee 2018 USA Napa Valley Cervantes Blacktail Proprietary Red

Blend MMXVII 2017 USA North Fork, Long Island, New York The Lenz Winery Cuvée RD 2005 USA Paso Robles Benom Origin 2017 USA Paso Robles Giornata Fiano 2019 USA Red Mountain Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red

Mountain 2017 USA San Luis Obispo County, Edna Valley Lady of the Sunshine Chevey 2019 USA Santa Cruz Mountains Sante Arcangeli Pinot Noir Split Rail

Vineyard 2018 USA Sonoma County, Russian River Valley Bob Cabral Wines Pinot Noir

Troubadour 2017 USA Sonoma County, Sonoma Coast Vivier Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2018 USA Virginia Glen Manor Dry Petit Manseng 2019 USA Walla Walla Valley Elephant Seven Yellowbird Vineyard

Syrah 2017 USA Walla Walla Valley Echolands Winery Seven Hills Vineyard

Red Wine 2018 USA Willamette Valley 00 Wines Chardonnay VGW 2018 USA Willamette Valley Hundred Suns Pinot Noir Bednarik

Vineyard 2018 USA Yakima Cairdeas Winery Caislén an Pápa 2017

