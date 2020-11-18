Robert Parker Wine Advocate's Inaugural Top 100 Wine Discoveries List Reveals the Next Big Icons and Trends Around the World
Reviewers spotlight noteworthy wine discoveries based on criteria such as sustainability, innovation, investment value and age-worthiness.
SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on the success of unveiling ten top wine discoveries last year at their New York Matter of Taste event, the review team at Robert Parker Wine Advocate take this initiative a step further, announcing their best newly discovered, under-the-radar wines of the year: Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020. True to Robert Parker Wine Advocate's vision to independently evaluate and highlight wines from all around the world, this innovative move means to encourage wine lovers to explore new territories and learn about the passionate work of often previously unheralded wine makers.
From over 30,000 wines reviewed by the ten-strong team of wine critics over the last year, this Top 100 Wine Discoveries list complements the 100-point rating system developed by Robert Parker Wine Advocate back in 1978, spotlighting not the well-known, highest scoring wines, but those singular wine gems revealing unexpected greatness or fresh, exciting new takes on familiar labels.
The selection discovers a number of wines produced from lesser-known grape varieties and/or in non-traditional growing regions, and also rediscovers dozens of renowned marques that are making significant innovations, such as in sustainability and terroir-driven decisions, that are informing the taste of the new generation. Wineries in the Old World regions such as France and Italy show plenty of innovation, while the United States has emerged as one of wine's most innovative frontiers.
"The results of our assessment highlighted to us that there are wines that are not necessarily our top-scoring wines, but have compelling stories behind the bottle. So much change and innovation is currently happening in regions around the world, whether new like California or those with a long history like Bordeaux. Even if the labels are not at all new, what's happening behind those famous names and all that regional tradition is occasionally quite innovative. These stories and innovations are what consumers are increasingly motivated by when they seek out new discoveries—hence the creation of what we offer our readers as our Top 100 Wine Discoveries," said Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Editor-in-Chief.
Deciding the Top 100 Wine Discoveries
As the world's most recognised authority on fine wines, the Robert Parker Wine Advocate team of wine critics cover the entire globe in their quest to inform readers of the most noteworthy wines, including the major wine-producing regions of Argentina, Australia, Austria, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the United States and more.
This year's Wine Discoveries were handpicked by all 10 reviewers from over 30,000 wines reviewed between October 2019 and October 2020. The selection criteria for the Top 100 Wine Discoveries are founded on wines that come from outside the mainstream or are new, and have one or more of the following attributes: value, age-worthiness, sustainability, and wines that represent innovative approaches, whether in the vineyards, winery or otherwise. Not every wine region will be equally represented, and not every vintage is created equal.
"The regional composition of this list will vary considerably from year to year, depending on local weather conditions and the number of wines reviewed from the different parts of the wine-growing world," said Joe Czerwinski, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Managing Editor.
The next big thing: Spotlight on wineries in the list
For the inaugural list, the reviewers have discovered or rediscovered an exciting range of wines in a new light. Each one has its story of why it stood out, whether it's a rising star, an experiment, or a value investment that would match similar styles in a reader's cellar. Get to know a few here:
- Pasarene Union 2016, Tulbagh, South Africa
"Even though their labels are beautiful and catch the eye, it's what's inside the bottle that is truly captivating,' said Robert Parker Wine Advocate South Africa and Washington State reviewer Anthony Muller of this rising star from Tulbagh, South Africa. "The 2016 Union is a Rhône style blend made from Syrah, Carignan and Mourvèdre, which boasts dusty, dark-berried aromas with a floral elegance, that is both food-friendly and age-worthy."
- Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2017, Red Mountain, USA
Anthony Muller has also spotted this relatively new kid on the block in Washington State, USA. "Focusing on Bordeaux varietals, Aquilini wines are owned by the Canadian billionaire family of the same name, who spare no expense to craft fine, high-quality wines from Red Mountain," he noted. It's not too late to start investing in discoveries from this region, which has produced 100-point wines in recent years.
- Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent Sans Sulfites Ajoutés 2018, Languedoc, France
There are rising stars in the southern French region of Languedoc, and this is one that stood out for Joe Czerwinski. "Made without added sulfites, and selling for a song (under $20), this new cuvée does a fine job representing the 'new Languedoc'. Organically farmed, it's a delicious blend of traditional grape varieties (Grenache, Carignan and Syrah) from an underrated appellation," he explained.
- Castello dei Rampolla Liù 2018, Toscana, Italy
Robert Parker Wine Advocate Italy Reviewer Monica Larner's search led her to the heart of Tuscany and the Conca d'Oro vineyard in Panzano in Chianti where biodynamic vintner Maurizia Di Napoli offers the iconic wines d'Alceo and Sammarco. "A pure expression of Merlot, Liù is an exciting new addition to the Castello dei Rampolla portfolio," she shared, of this winery that isn't afraid of innovating, first with international blends in the 1970s, to biodynamics for the past 20 years.
- Chateau Séraphine 2017, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France
"Expect great things in the future from this producer, this is a Chateau to watch!" observed Lisa Perrotti-Brown. A newcomer to Pomerol, Séraphine was purchased by British businessman Martin Krajewski in late 2016, and this 2017 is the first vintage and a very promising beginning. Krajewski is also the owner of Grand Cru Saint-Émilion estate Clos Cantenac and Aristea Wines in South Africa.
In summary, "While our critics spend much of their time reviewing traditional wines from classic wine regions, part of the ethos at Robert Parker Wine Advocate has always been about discovering great wines, regardless of where they're from and how they're made. With the team's global reach and decades of experience, Robert Parker Wine Advocate is uniquely qualified to highlight new or innovative wines that today's modern wine consumers should seek out," said Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW.
To mark the occasion of this inaugural list, Robert Parker Wine Advocate is giving a one-month complimentary trial for all new subscribers, where they can access the full details of the selection. After that, the essential one-year subscription to RobertParker.com can be continued at the usual membership fee with access to an unparalleled database of more than 450,000 wine tasting notes, ratings and in-depth reports from expert reviewers around-the-world, as well as priority booking for Matter of Taste (a premier fine-wine tasting event) and more.
For more information visit: www.robertparker.com
ANNEX: Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries List
|
Country
|
Region
|
Wine Name
|
Vintage
|
Argentina
|
Patagonia
|
Chacra Chardonnay
|
2018
|
Australia
|
Clare Valley
|
Koerner Gullyview Vineyard Pigato
|
2019
|
Australia
|
Margaret River
|
Evoi Reserve Chardonnay
|
2018
|
Australia
|
McLaren Vale
|
D'Arenberg The Anthropocene Epoch
|
2018
|
Australia
|
Swan Valley
|
Corymbia Chenin Blanc
|
2019
|
Australia
|
Swan Valley
|
Faber Vineyard Grand Muscat
|
NV
|
Austria
|
Kamptal
|
Weingut Bründlmayer Riesling
|
2018
|
Austria
|
Südsteiermark
|
Tement Ried Zieregg Sauvignon Blanc
|
2015
|
Austria
|
Wachau
|
Prager Grüner Veltliner Smaragd
|
2018
|
Canada
|
British Columbia
|
CheckMate Queen's Advantage
|
2016
|
Chile
|
Limari Valley
|
Tabalí Talinay Pai Pinot Noir
|
2018
|
Chile
|
Malleco Valley
|
Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los
|
2018
|
China
|
Hebei
|
Domaine Franco Chinois Petit
|
2014
|
China
|
Shandong
|
Chateau Nine Peaks Qi Chardonnay
|
2018
|
Cyprus
|
Cyprus
|
Vouni Panayia Woman in the Wine
|
2017
|
France
|
Alsace
|
Valentin Zusslin Pinot Noir Bollenberg
|
2016
|
France
|
Beaujolais
|
Jean-Marc Burgaud Beaujolais-Villages
|
2019
|
France
|
Bordeaux
|
Chateau Asphodele
|
2019
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Lalande de Pomerol
|
Les Champs Libres
|
2017
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Margaux
|
Chateau Palmer
|
2017
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Pessac-Leognan
|
Chateau Les Carmes Haut-Brion
|
2017
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Pomerol
|
Chateau Séraphine
|
2017
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Saint-Emilion
|
Chateau La Gaffeliere
|
2017
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Domaine Dureuil-Janthial Rully 1er Cru
|
2018
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Domaine Jean-Marc Vincent Santenay
|
2018
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Domaine Bruno Lorenzon Mercurey 1er
|
2018
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Domaine Lamy-Caillat Chassagne-
|
2017
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Aurélien Verdet Bourgogne Hautes-
|
2018
|
France
|
Champagne
|
Champagne Roses de Jeanne (Cédric
|
2017
|
France
|
Languedoc
|
Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent
|
2018
|
France
|
Northern Rhone
|
Stephane Rousset Crozes Hermitage
|
2017
|
France
|
Northern Rhone
|
Benjamin et David Duclaux Cote Rotie
|
2018
|
France
|
Roussillon
|
Oiseau Rebelle Vin de France P'tit
|
2017
|
France
|
Southern Rhone
|
Domaine Isabel Ferrando Chateauneuf
|
2018
|
France
|
Vouvray
|
Domaine Huet Vouvray Clos du Bourg
|
2019
|
Germany
|
Franken
|
Weingut Rudolf Fürst Spätburgunder
|
2018
|
Germany
|
Mosel
|
Markus Molitor Riesling Erdener Prälat
|
2018
|
Germany
|
Mosel
|
Jakob Tennstedt Waldportier
|
2018
|
Germany
|
Mosel
|
Max Ferd. Richter Wehlener
|
2019
|
Germany
|
Rheingau
|
Peter Jakob Kühn Riesling Trocken
|
2015
|
Germany
|
Rheingau
|
Robert Weil Riesling Monte Vacano
|
2018
|
Germany
|
Rheinhessen
|
Weingut Saalwächter Silvaner Grauer
|
2018
|
Greece
|
Evia
|
Vriniotis Assyrtiko Sur Lie
|
2018
|
Greece
|
Santorini
|
Karamolegos Winery Papas
|
2016
|
Greece
|
Drama
|
Oenops XinomavRaw
|
2018
|
Italy
|
Alto Adige Valle Isarco
|
Köfererhof Kerner
|
2018
|
Italy
|
Barolo
|
Arnaldo Rivera Barolo Undicicomuni
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Campania, Roccamonfina
|
I Cacciagalli Phos
|
2017
|
Italy
|
Colli Tortonesi
|
Vigne Marina Coppi Colli Tortonesi
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Etna
|
Tenute Bosco Etna Rosso Pre-
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Etna
|
Tasca d'Almerita Etna Rosso Contrada
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Greco di Tufo
|
Tenute Capaldo Greco di Tufo Goleto
|
2017
|
Italy
|
Langhe Nebbiolo
|
G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C.
|
2019
|
Italy
|
Sicily, Terre Siciliane
|
Tenuta di Castellaro Nero Ossidiana
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Toscana
|
Duemani G. Punto
|
2018
|
Italy
|
Toscana
|
Castello dei Rampolla Liù
|
2018
|
Italy
|
Valdaro di Sopra, Tuscany
|
Petrolo Val d'Arno di Sopra Bòggina C
|
2018
|
Lebanon
|
Lebanon
|
Ixsir EL
|
2011
|
New Zealand
|
Canterbury
|
Greystone Vineyard Ferment Pinot Noir
|
2017
|
New Zealand
|
Hawke's Bay
|
Tony Bish Heartwood Chardonnay
|
2018
|
Portugal
|
Bairrada
|
Filipa Pato Nossa Missão
|
2016
|
Portugal
|
Douro
|
Márcio Lopes Proibido Grande Reserva
|
2017
|
Portugal
|
Porto
|
Kopke White Colheita Port
|
1940
|
South Africa
|
65% Franschhoek & 35% Robertson
|
Colmant Absolu
|
NV
|
South Africa
|
Bot River
|
Beaumont Family Wines New Baby
|
2017
|
South Africa
|
Stellenbosch
|
Natte Valleij Stellenbosch Cinsault
|
2017
|
South Africa
|
Tulbagh
|
Pasarene Union
|
2016
|
Spain
|
Bierzo
|
Michelini i Mufatto Post-Crucifixión
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Bierzo
|
Verónica Ortega VO Cobrana
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Canary Islands
|
Victoria Torres Pecis Viñas y Vinos
|
2017
|
Spain
|
Galicia
|
Fedellos do Couto Bastarda
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Gredos
|
Soto y Manrique La Mira
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Jerez
|
Bodegas San Francisco Javier
|
NV
|
Spain
|
Jumilla
|
Micrit Caliza Micrit
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Manchuela
|
Ponce Red
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Navarra
|
Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Rias Baixas
|
Eulogio Pomares Castiñeiro Espadeiro
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Ribera del Duero
|
Hacienda Solano Finca Peña Lobera
|
2016
|
Spain
|
Valencia
|
Javi Revert Viticultor Simeta
|
2018
|
Switzerland
|
Valais
|
Marie-Thérèse Chappaz Grain Arvine
|
2018
|
USA
|
California
|
Desperada Sauvignon Blanc Fragment
|
2018
|
USA
|
California, Central Coast
|
Fingers Crossed Syrah Off the Record
|
2018
|
USA
|
Napa Valley
|
Hertelendy Cabernet Franc Heavy
|
2018
|
USA
|
Napa Valley
|
Modus Operandi Antithesis
|
2018
|
USA
|
Napa Valley
|
Trois Noix Noisette Cuvee
|
2018
|
USA
|
Napa Valley
|
Cervantes Blacktail Proprietary Red
|
2017
|
USA
|
North Fork, Long Island, New York
|
The Lenz Winery Cuvée RD
|
2005
|
USA
|
Paso Robles
|
Benom Origin
|
2017
|
USA
|
Paso Robles
|
Giornata Fiano
|
2019
|
USA
|
Red Mountain
|
Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red
|
2017
|
USA
|
San Luis Obispo County, Edna Valley
|
Lady of the Sunshine Chevey
|
2019
|
USA
|
Santa Cruz Mountains
|
Sante Arcangeli Pinot Noir Split Rail
|
2018
|
USA
|
Sonoma County, Russian River Valley
|
Bob Cabral Wines Pinot Noir
|
2017
|
USA
|
Sonoma County, Sonoma Coast
|
Vivier Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast
|
2018
|
USA
|
Virginia
|
Glen Manor Dry Petit Manseng
|
2019
|
USA
|
Walla Walla Valley
|
Elephant Seven Yellowbird Vineyard
|
2017
|
USA
|
Walla Walla Valley
|
Echolands Winery Seven Hills Vineyard
|
2018
|
USA
|
Willamette Valley
|
00 Wines Chardonnay VGW
|
2018
|
USA
|
Willamette Valley
|
Hundred Suns Pinot Noir Bednarik
|
2018
|
USA
|
Yakima
|
Cairdeas Winery Caislén an Pápa
|
2017
About Robert Parker Wine Advocate
For more than 40 years, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, and later RobertParker.com, has been the global leader and independent consumer's guide to fine wine. The brand was established by world-famous Robert M. Parker, Jr., the only critic in any field to receive the highest Presidential honor from three countries—France, Italy and Spain. Robert Parker Wine Advocate provides a wealth of information to its subscribers, including a searchable database of more than 400,000 professional wine ratings and reviews plus articles, videos, daily news content, online retail availability and pricing, an active, professionally moderated bulletin board, a mobile app for easy access to the comprehensive online database of reviews, and much more.
In 2016, Robert Parker Wine Advocate partnered with Michelin to launch MICHELIN Guides in Singapore and other Asian markets. It provides full support in the form of a digital platform, a series of exclusive dining events and editorial support to increase the footprint of MICHELIN Guides in Asia. In 2019, Robert Parker Wine Advocate became fully owned by the Michelin Group joining the four pillars of the "Michelin Experiences" centered around food & beverage, hotels, travel and mobility.
For more information, visit www.RobertParker.com.
