Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. Files Class Action Lawsuit for Ohio Train Derailment Victims

Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the families affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where toxic chemicals have potentially caused widespread environmental harm.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. has joined several other law firms to file a class action lawsuit on behalf of the families affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, 2023, a train carrying numerous toxic chemicals derailed, prompting an evacuation of the immediate area. Clean-up crews decided to burn the vinyl chloride that spilled from five tankers to prevent it from exploding. However, the toxic cloud caused by the burn might have been even more hazardous.

The class action lawsuit filed by Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio names three families are primary plaintiffs.

On February 10th, the first family was cleared to return home after evacuating the area. The presence of toxic chemicals in the air caused one child to suffer an emergency asthma attack, and a pediatrician would confirm days later that the child's other symptoms — sore throat, headaches, and eye irritation, mainly — were most likely caused by the train derailment. The complaint also states that the entire family has ongoing physical symptoms, as well as psychological trauma from the environmental catastrophe that unfolded within one mile of their home.

The second family lives outside the one-mile evacuation zone but has still been affected by it. The family lives immediately adjacent to a creek that filled with dead fish after the train derailment. They are using bottled water to cook and drink for the foreseeable future.

The third family lives in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, approximately 1.5 miles from the site of the derailment. They have evacuated several times to try to find a safe location. The disaster has left them anxious and afraid of water and air contamination. They are also aware that their home's value has likely plummeted due to its proximity to the train derailment.

Through the class action lawsuit filed with the counsel of Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C., the plaintiffs are seeking compensation for financial losses, physical harm, and emotional suffering. Additional class action cases have been filed or are in the works.

Anyone who has been affected by the East Palestine train derailment disaster is encouraged to contact Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. immediately to learn about starting a claim or joining the class action lawsuit. Additional information about the law firm and its team of class action attorneys can be found at https://www.peircelaw.com/.

