FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert "Piano Bob" Wilder is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as a pianist in the field of music.

Mr. Wilder obtained a Bachelor of Arts in history in 1965 from the University of Miami. He attended law school for a time and subsequently entered the family real estate business, Southland Associates. He discovered, however, that his calling was playing piano in in numerous genres, including jazz, jump blues, and rock traditions.



Mr. Wilder is known as "Piano Bob" and has played in front of nationwide audiences. He has released several critically-acclaimed albums that include "Piano Bob's 88s – Big Beat Blues" and "John Carey and Piano Bob Back in New Orleans." Some of the numbers Mr. Wilder performs are "Shake Rattle and Roll," "Blue Monday," Chuck Berry's "You Never Can Tell," and Huey "Piano" Smith's "Sea Cruise."



Mr. Wilder considers his album "Piano Bob and the Snowman," to be highlight in his career, as it won the B.B. King Lucille Award from The Blues Foundation at the National Amateur Blues Talent Competition, also known as the International Blues Challenge. He was awarded this honor at the W.C. Handy Blues Awards in Memphis. Mr. Wilder and his band subsequently toured with Mr. King at a string of concert dates and music festivals.



According to Mr. Wilder, his success is due to his love for the piano and dedication to playing blues. He was a music lesson dropout in school and had to teach himself when he got older. He focused on his career in real estate, and music became just a hobby. He is very happy that he decided to play full time, and in the coming years, he hopes for the continued growth and success of his music career.



In his spare time, Mr. Wilder enjoys spending time with his family and being active in his local community.



Mr. Wilder would like to thank and dedicate this honor to his partner, Mary, for her love and support, and his father, Ben D. Wilder, in loving memory.

