Robert R. Ford, MD, Returns to Bioclinica

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development in bringing new therapies to people worldwide, today announced that Robert R. Ford, MD, will join the staff as Senior Advisor, Chief Medical Officer Emeritus.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Ford join Bioclinica in this advisor role," said Euan Menzies, Chairman and CEO. "He is a recognized expert within the industry and will continue to be a valuable resource, exclusively, for our clients and medical staff."

In this role, Dr. Ford will share his medical expertise with both customers and internal staff to increase the capacity of Bioclinica in delivering high-quality medical services to its clients. In addition, Dr. Ford will play a key role in providing practical insight into both technology development and medical services.

Michael O'Neal, MD, Chief Medical Officer, said, "Dr. Ford has been a mentor and friend since RadPharm, and I am very happy that he is joining to help expand upon our already strong medical leadership team."

"I am delighted that Euan Menzies has provided me the opportunity to return to Bioclinica and work with Dr. Mike O'Neal as part of the talented and dedicated team Mike has assembled," said Dr. Ford. "Bioclinica's success in engaging their clients on the use of surrogate endpoints based on medical imaging to support internal decision making and regulatory approval is unparalleled. As an addition to the team, I hope to continue to expand that success."

Dr. Ford founded RadPharm in 1998, an imaging core lab dedicated to the independent review of diagnostic imaging studies for the pharmaceutical and regulatory agencies. RadPharm was one of the companies that formed Bioclinica in 2013. Dr. Ford has spent the last seven years as a principal of Clinical Trials Imaging Consulting, LLC, a company specializing in providing consulting services in the area of medical imaging to Pharma and Biotech Companies as well as Imaging Core Labs. Dr. Ford is an author of the Response Evaluation Criteria of Solid Tumors (RECIST 1.1) and the Guidelines for Response Criteria for Use in Trials Testing Immunotherapeutics (iRECIST), both internationally accepted Response Criteria used to standardize patient response to therapy.



About Bioclinica

Bioclinica is an integrated clinical life science solutions provider, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development, assuring greater client success in bringing medical therapies to market for people around the world. Through deep medical, scientific, and technology expertise, we provide medical imaging and cardiac safety services; clinical adjudication; randomization and trial supply management and optimization; electronic and eSource data capture; site and patient payments; clinical trial management software; and drug safety solutions. Bioclinica's global team of life science experts serve more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device organizations – including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs – through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.bioclinica.com.

