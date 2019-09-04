Robert Rainhart Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of HawkEye 360

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) analytics, today announced that Robert Rainhart has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Rainhart brings more than 20 years of experience in engineering complex systems and leading teams developing software, firmware, and hardware. Before the promotion, Rainhart served as Executive Vice President of Engineering, where he led development of the first satellites and products from visionary concept to live capabilities.

"Rob's steady hand has successfully guided our engineering effort from the earliest days," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer, HawkEye 360. "Through this expanded role, he'll bring these proven leadership skills to other facets of the company as we grow the organization to better support customer demand."

As COO of HawkEye 360, Rainhart will oversee technology development, product creation, and corporate operations. The next priority is growing the constellation to improve on-orbit capacity and revisit rates while delivering higher levels of service to customers.

"I'm excited to scale this company while maintaining the creativity and ingenuity that fueled our rapid progress," Rainhart said. "This team is passionate and invested in this company. Together, we'll complete transitioning to commercial operations and make a positive difference through our RF analytics."

Prior to HawkEye 360, Rainhart held various engineering and technical leadership roles with RT Logic and Harris Corporation. He holds an MS in Systems Engineering from Penn State and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Colorado State University.

HawkEye 360 is a Radio Frequency (RF) data analytics company. We operate a first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to identify, process, and geolocate a broad set of RF signals. We extract value from this unique data through proprietary algorithms, fusing it with other sources to create powerful analytical products that solve hard challenges for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring; our customers include a wide range of commercial, government and international entities.

