Robert Redford's Sundance Catalog Celebrates 30 Years as an Icon of American Style

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance Catalog, a leading American aspirational lifestyle retailer of premium-quality men's and women's apparel, artisan jewelry, footwear, accessories, and home furnishings, is celebrating 30 years of creative style and design since the catalog's first mailing. To commemorate the 30th anniversary, Sundance Catalog has introduced a limited-edition collection of one-of-a-kind and exclusive products, many inspired by the Sundance Resort itself where the catalog was founded.

The 30th Anniversary Fall Sundnace Catalog Cover

What originated as a small general store at the base of Sundance Village in Utah's Wasatch Mountains, Sundance Catalog has since grown into an influential national brand where consumers from all over the country can embrace creativity and independent expression. Founded by acclaimed actor, director, and visionary Robert Redford, the Sundance Catalog now has more than 500 employees proudly serving customers across the country and offering premium-quality men's and women's apparel, artisan jewelry, footwear, accessories, and home furnishings.

For the past 30 years, Sundance Catalog's commitment to the spirit of creativity and individuality has served as a guiding principle for artists and designers to reach their creative vision, ultimately leading to the catalog's commercial success. Along with the exclusive handcrafted works of its dedicated artisan community, iconic heritage brands such as Frye, Pendleton Woolen Mills, Old Gringo, Quoddy, and Bed-Stu have also contributed to the distinctive catalog collection, which can be found at https://www.sundancecatalog.com/category/our+30th+anniversary.do.

"This beautiful place called Sundance is where we create an emotional connection, between our curated products, our consumers, and our employees; an experience not found elsewhere. This emotional and authentic connection is the heart and soul of Sundance," says President and CEO, Matey Erdos. "As we say, the world today could use a little more Sundance."

In addition to the limited-edition collection, Sundance Catalog has launched a sweepstakes to win an all-expense-paid trip for two to the award-winning Sundance Mountain Resort. The winning Grand Prize Vacation Package includes round trip airfare, rental car and a three-night stay in one of the resort's luxurious Mountain Suites. Entries are accepted through October 19, 2019. Complete rules and instructions are available at www.sundancecatalog.com/sweepstakes.

About Sundance

Famed actor, director and visionary of independent filmmaking, Robert Redford founded Sundance Catalog in 1989 to promote the works of artists and craftspeople from across the country and around the world. From a small operation run out of the attic of the old Sundance Village firehouse, Sundance has grown to become one of America's preeminent lifestyle retailers. Offering a thoughtfully curated mix of unique, premium-quality women's and men's apparel and footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor, Sundance elevates the traditions of authentic American heritage into a classic and creative style.

Sundance Catalog is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company's unique product selection is available through its catalog, 15 retail stores throughout the US, and online at www.sundancecatalog.com .

