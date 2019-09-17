Robert Redford's Sundance Catalog Opens New Retail Store in San Antonio, Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance Catalog, a leading American aspirational lifestyle retailer of men's and women's apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories and home furnishings, announces the opening of its newest retail location in San Antonio, Texas. The store, located at Quarry Village, will host its grand opening weekend celebration beginning on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with a ribbon cutting at 4:00 pm.

The 30th Anniversary Fall Sundance Catalog Cover

The Quarry Village store, located at 330 East Basse Road in San Antonio, is the third Sundance retail location to be opened in Texas. Sundance CEO Matey Erdos shares, "We are excited to be joining this vibrant community rich in culture and artistic expression. Sundance, casual, relaxed and artistic in its appeal, offers a unique platform for our artists and customer's alike, making San Antonio a natural fit."

"We take great pride in curating products that instill a sense of discovery and connection," Erdos continues. "The San Antonio store will provide an emotional connection between our beautiful products, the artists and our loyal customers, often fueled by an authentic story our customers cherish and share with others. An experience to be enjoyed by all."

Following the vision of Sundance Catalog founder, acclaimed actor, director, and visionary Robert Redford, the company holds a strong commitment to nurturing a diversity in artistic expression to the artist community. The Sundance Catalog will donate a portion of the proceeds from the grand opening weekend to the San Anto Cultural Arts organization.

Executive Director of San Anto Cultural Arts Ben Tremillo said, "As our organization seeks to build community, we look for partners that help strengthen our work and Sundance is an example of that collaborative partnership. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Sundance Catalog for years to come."

The newest Sundance Store at Quarry Village is one of three new stores to open across the country by the end of the year. For the past 30 years, Sundance Catalog's commitment to the spirit of creativity and individuality has served as a guiding principle for artists and designers to reach their creative vision, ultimately leading to the catalog's commercial success.

About Sundance

Famed actor, environmentalist, director and visionary of independent filmmaking, Robert Redford founded Sundance Catalog in 1989 to promote the works of artists and craftspeople from across the country and around the world. From a small operation run out of the attic of the old Sundance Village firehouse, Sundance has grown to become one of America's preeminent lifestyle retailers. Offering a thoughtfully curated mix of unique, premium-quality women's and men's apparel and footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor, Sundance elevates the traditions of authentic American heritage into a classic and creative style.

Sundance Catalog is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company's unique product selection is available through its catalog, 15 retail stores throughout the US, including San Antonio and the Sundance Outlet, and online at www.sundancecatalog.com .

About San Anto Cultural Arts

The San Anto Cultural Arts organization, founded in 1993, has been fostering the human and community development of San Antonio, Texas, through their dynamic and community-based arts programs. It is through programs such as the Community Mural Program, the El Placazo Community Newspaper, and the After School Arts Program that they are able to both engage residents and foster the talents of youth by educating them on the history and techniques of public art, all the while documenting and preserving the rich history of San Antonio's Westside. Visit www.sananto.org to learn more.

SOURCE Sundance Catalog

Related Links

https://www.sundancecatalog.com

