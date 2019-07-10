Robert Rennie Joins GlobalMed as Vice President, EMEA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of virtual health solutions, announced today the addition of Robert Rennie as Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Rennie will lead sales efforts across the region and focus on accelerating the telemedicine leader's global revenue growth.

Most recently Rennie served as Vice President, EMEA, for Atomiton, Inc., where he built robust business development pipelines and achieved high revenue goals for the company's line of global IoT solutions. Rennie has also developed EMEA sales strategies for multiple U.S. corporations and start-ups, including KPR Consultants Limited, Datacom Systems Inc. and Danaher, where he consistently secured multi-million-dollar deals.

"Having recruited Robert at three other companies, I was already confident in his ability to drive multiple seven-figure opportunities within EMEA," said Scott Sullivan, GlobalMed's Chief Revenue Officer. "He understands how to navigate the sales pathways of different cultures and his relationships across the region go back more than 20 years. Between Robert's long-standing partnerships with companies like British Telecom and Vodafone and his experience in building global business pipelines, I knew he was the right person to lead our next wave of growth in EMEA."

Rennie said he looks forward to developing strategic relationships with GlobalMed's partners and EMEA accounts.

"From a sales perspective, there can be significant cultural differences between EMEA regions. That includes different processes of introducing products and knowing how to win the hearts and minds of international customers," Rennie said. "By developing the right synergies with key partners such as Microsoft, I know GlobalMed will become the number one virtual health platform in EMEA."

Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO, said Rennie was uniquely equipped to develop strategic approaches to replicate GlobalMed's U.S. success in EMEA.

"We've been searching for the right EMEA leader and Robert's command of key foreign markets made him the perfect fit," Barthelemy said. "GlobalMed has the largest evidenced-based telehealth technology presence in the United States with the Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, regional health systems and correctional facilities. And we're also active in 60 other countries, giving us the largest international footprint of any virtual health company. Robert's extensive global experience will help us realize our goal of transforming healthcare across the world."

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health programs by designing and manufacturing integrated software and hardware telemedicine solutions that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Data-capturing tools enable providers to deliver evidence-based treatment, manage capacity and improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. With over 15 million consults delivered in 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the Department of Veteran Affairs and White House Medical Unit to rural hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB). Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

