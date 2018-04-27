Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network to Air "Stand United" Special on April 29th - New Documentary Presented by Ram Truck Brand Shows the Raw and Real Courage of Everyday Americans

From nomadic linemen in Livermore, California, who go from town to town to build and repair America's power grid, to the Native American basketball coach in Chinle, Arizona, who dedicates his life to mentoring kids on the reservation where he lives, "Stand United" offers a portrait of the American spirit – capturing the country's inner and outer beauty with both breathtaking cinematography and the emotional resonance of real-life people and their inspiring stories.

"This project's raw spirit of duty, family and community is what we're all about at El Rey, and I'm proud to present it to our viewers," said Robert Rodriguez. "'Stand United' highlights ordinary people on extraordinary journeys and is a tribute to the hard-working, everyday Americans who tirelessly serve as the backbone of this country."

"Stand United" is an original documentary produced by Content & Co. in partnership with Fathom Communications.

"Stand United" premieres Sunday, April 29th at 8pm ET.

