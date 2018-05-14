Robert Simonds' STX Entertainment and Tencent Team Up to Bring The "Billboard Music Awards" to China for dick clark productions Through 2020

Celebrating the hottest names in music today, the BBMAs are unique among music award shows, with nominees and winners based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music. Each year, the BBMAs celebrate music's greatest achievements, solidifying the awards show as an annual live entertainment must-see television event showcasing the hottest musical acts, biggest performances, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments that will have the world talking.

STXdigital, a division of STX Entertainment, will oversee this latest Chinese distribution rights pact for the BBMAs over the next three years in partnership with Tencent, having previously handled the 2018 "Golden Globe® Awards," which attracted 30 million views in China, more than double the viewership in the U.S., as well as "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018." Additionally, STX will once again partner with Tencent to create original content from the red carpet featuring some of the biggest talent at the BBMAs.

"We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnerships in China with Tencent, a trailblazer in today's global tech market, and dick clark productions, the world's leader in live event entertainment programming, as we continue to innovate and deliver premium content for a global audience," said Rich Sullivan, STXdigital's COO.

"In partnership with STX and Tencent, dcp continues to expand the Billboard Music Awards profile in China," said Mark Rafalowski, EVP, dick clark productions International. "This synergy will further extend the BBMAs breadth and reach, giving Chinese music consumers greater access to all of the nominee's music leading up to the show, as well as must-see moments from the red carpet and ultimately the live show."

Hosted by "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson, the "2018 Billboard Music Awards" will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Previously announced performers include BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, and Ariana Grande on a night filled with music's biggest names. More performers for the "2018 Billboard Music Awards" will be announced soon.

About STX Entertainment

STX Entertainment is a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman Robert Simonds and was co-founded by Bill McGlashan, managing partner of the leading global private investment firm TPG. Other investors include Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products and services; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com.

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a division of Valence Media, a diversified media company with divisions and strategic investments in premium television, wide release film, specialty film, live events and digital media. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Our social products WeChat and QQ link users to a rich digital content catalogue including games, videos, music, and books. Our proprietary targeting technology helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our infrastructure services, including payment, security, cloud and artificial intelligence, create differentiated offerings and support our partners' business growth. Tencent invests heavily in people and innovation, enabling us to evolve with the Internet. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-simonds-stx-entertainment-and-tencent-team-up-to-bring-the-billboard-music-awards-to-china-for-dick-clark-productions-through-2020-300647879.html

SOURCE STX Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.stxentertainment.com

