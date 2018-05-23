Robert Simonds' STX UGLYDOLLS Franchise Gets Animated as New Kids Series for Hulu

STXtv will take on the dual role of studio and producer for the new animated kids series, which will be based on the animated feature UGLYDOLLS already in the works at STXfilms for a 2019 theatrical release. Hulu is the latest major player to join STX's first animated franchise which has also attracted Hasbro as global master toy licensee, and Walmart signed on to give UGLYDOLLS its highest level of retail support – a commitment reserved for few premiere properties.

"UGLYDOLLS is an ideal brand fit for STX, which was conceived for franchise building across all platforms from film to television, digital, virtual reality, consumer products, and more. Our seamless infrastructure allows us to strategize across all divisions, and as a next-generation studio we are thrilled to partner with a next-generation premium streaming service of Hulu's caliber to service the entire universe of the 'UglyDolls' franchise," said Jada Miranda, STXtv's EVP/Head of Scripted Television. "Our partners at Hulu fully embraced this opportunity and we felt confidence in their plan to realize the massive potential in what is STX's first animated property."

Created as a plush toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, the Uglydoll brand quickly gained a cult following around the world and was named Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association in 2006. Beloved by children, teenagers and adults alike, Uglydoll characters are distinct for their endearing "ugliness," in a wonderful "uglyverse" where differences are celebrated and embraced.

This new deal marks yet another step for Hulu as it expands its library of family programming. Earlier this month, Hulu announced its largest kids & family licensing deal to date with DreamWorks Animation for future slates of DreamWorks Animation feature films, as well as the rights to develop original kids & family series based on the company's popular franchises. Hulu also recently announced a deal with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation to create and premiere a brand-new version of the iconic cartoon franchise, Animaniacs.

"Uglydolls" marks STXtv's third scripted production commitment in the past five months, following National Geographic's six-part limited series "Valley of the Boom" from showrunner Matthew Carnahan, and YouTube's "The Edge of Seventeen," a spin-off of STXfilms' critically-acclaimed film of the same name with the film's original director Kelly Fremon Craig returning as executive producer.

About STX Entertainment

STX Entertainment is a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman Robert Simonds and was co-founded by Bill McGlashan, managing partner of the leading global private investment firm TPG. Other investors include Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products and services; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; New Enterprise Associates (NEA); DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com.

About Hulu

Hulu is a leading premium streaming service that offers instant access to live and on demand channels, original series and films, and a premium library of TV and movies to more than 20 million subscribers in the U.S. Since its launch in 2008, Hulu has consistently been at the forefront of entertainment and technology. Hulu is the only streaming service that offers both ad-supported and commercial-free current season shows from the largest U.S. broadcast networks; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals including Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale, The Looming Tower, Future Man, Marvel's Runaways, The Path, 11.22.63, and Golden Globe nominated comedy Casual, as well as upcoming series Castle Rock, The First, Catch-22 and Little Fires Everywhere. In 2017, Hulu added live news, entertainment and sports from 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Scripps Networks Interactive to its offerings – making it the only TV service that brings together live, on-demand, originals, and library content all in one place, across living room and mobile devices.

