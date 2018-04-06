Robert Simonds' STXfilms Taps Screenwriting Duo Jon And Erich Hoeber To Pen Dave Bautista Family Action-Comedy

"Jon and Erich have a unique writing style that is perfectly matched with Dave's blend of action and comedy expertise," said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. "We had a great experience working with them on the script for The Happytime Murders, and look forward to collaborating once again on this project."

The currently untitled film is one of several projects STX is developing with Bautista, including the recently announced short-form action-comedy VR series from the company's immersive content division, STXsurreal. The Hoeber brothers' screenwriting credits include the Red action franchise and Battleship, as well as the upcoming science fiction adventure The Meg, starring Jason Statham and Ruby Rose. They are repped by Verve and Peikoff Mahan. Bautista is repped by Gersh, Meisner Ent Group and Jay Rosenthal at MSK.

