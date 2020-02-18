Robert Snow, Morgan Stanley Financial Adviser, is NetPinnacle's Featured Executive of the Month

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Snow (CRD#: 3203253), a registered representative with Morgan Stanley in Houston, Texas, has been chosen as NetPinnacle's Executive of the Month. Robert's commitment to his clients and their success is unparalleled. He demonstrates a great work ethic and approaches his role as a financial adviser at Morgan Stanley with the respect it deserves.

Robert Snow, Houston, Texas

"My approach to investing is based on a time-tested way of doing business," Robert Snow said. "I offer my clients sound investment counsel based on our research, intellect and hard work. Whether you are beginning a relationship with our firm or broadening an existing one, I think you'll see that I offer unique advantages to you as an investor."

Rob Snow joined Morgan Stanley in Houston in October, 2008. Since that time, he has risen to the role of Senior Vice President and Financial Adviser. For over 20 years, Robert has been helping Texans to plan for their future and make their present brighter.

Robert offers advice based on methods that are rooted in experience, not in the latest fads. After receiving his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston, Robert began his career in financial advising. In that time, he has shown a deep-seated compassion for his clients and works consistently for their best interests.

"I'm always focused on clients' needs to develop responsible financial plans," Snow said. "The role of a financial planner is to do what's actually best for the client, not what earns us the highest commissions. Too often, people come to my office panicked because their wealth isn't growing as fast as they need it to. They've been given bad advice. I help them right the ship and put them on a path to wealth success."

Rob is a Certified Financial Planner and has his National Mortgage Lending Services certification. He is a member of The Cornerstone Financial Group, a Houston based firm of Financial Advisers with Morgan Stanley. Robert also provides on-going education and leads his team in understanding new technologies and opportunities.

Robert Snow's services include:

Financial planning

Retirement planning

Wealth management

Municipal bonds

401 (k) rollover

With their sustainable investing, Robert Snow's goal is to reduce 50 million metric tons of plastic waste from water and land till 2030.

