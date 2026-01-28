Robert T. Eglet Named Trial Lawyer of the Year Again at The National Trial Lawyers Summit

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eglet Law is proud to announce that Robert T. Eglet, Founding Partner and one of the nation's foremost civil trial attorneys, has been honored — for the second time — as Trial Lawyer of the Year by The National Trial Lawyers at the organization's prestigious Trial Lawyers Summit.

This remarkable achievement distinguishes Mr. Eglet as one of only two lawyers in the history of the award to ever receive it twice, underscoring a career defined by exceptional courtroom success and national leadership in the legal profession.

Robert T. Eglet Founding Partner and Lead Trial Counsel

"Being recognized again as Trial Lawyer of the Year is both humbling and deeply meaningful," said Mr. Eglet. "This honor reflects not only personal commitment, but the collective dedication of every attorney and staff member at Eglet Law who strives to achieve justice for our clients every day."

A Rare and Prestigious National Honor

The National Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only professional organization representing the top trial attorneys in the United States. Membership and recognition are extended only to lawyers who have demonstrated superior qualifications, courtroom success, leadership, and peer reputation — judged through a rigorous multi-phase selection process.

The Trial Lawyer of the Year award is one of the nation's most coveted honors for plaintiff trial lawyers, reserved for those who have achieved extraordinary results and made a significant impact on the practice of civil litigation. Earning this award twice elevates Mr. Eglet into an extremely select group of legal professionals nationwide.

About the Trial Lawyers Summit

The Trial Lawyers Summit brings together elite trial advocates from across the country for advanced education, critical discussions on trial strategy, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The Summit is widely recognized as a leading forum for mastering litigation skills, ethical advocacy, and legal innovation.

A Career of Historic Trial Success

Robert T. Eglet's career has been defined by extraordinary courtroom accomplishments and record-setting results. As Founding Partner of Eglet Law, he has delivered more multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements than almost any trial attorney in the United States and has secured landmark outcomes that have shaped civil litigation strategy and accountability.

Mr. Eglet has also been honored with numerous other national recognitions and memberships, including:

Member, Inner Circle of Advocates — an invitation-only group limited to the top 100 plaintiff trial lawyers in the U.S.

— an invitation-only group limited to the top 100 plaintiff trial lawyers in the U.S. National Lawyer of the Year — Lawyers USA

— Lawyers USA Repeated inclusion among Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers

About Eglet Law

Eglet Law is a nationally recognized trial law firm based in Las Vegas, committed to representing individuals and families affected by catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, insurance bad faith, and other serious civil injustices. The firm's trial-first ethos and deep courtroom experience have resulted in historic recoveries and justice for clients across the country.

