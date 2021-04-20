Robert Thomas - Former CEO Infoblox and NetScreen - Joins Acreto Board

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Thomas, Silicon Valley veteran CEO who led both NetScreen Technologies and Infoblox from startup to IPO, has joined Acreto's Board of Directors.

As a serial CEO, advisor and investor, Robert has been at the forefront of the network and security industry since the beginning of his career. Robert led both NetScreen Technologies and InfoBlox from startup to highly successful IPOs, with over $7 billion in total market valuation. Robert currently serves as an advisor to several VC funds, including Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz.

Robert Thomas Joins Acreto Board

"I'm impressed with Acreto's vision, management team and execution. As compute, storage, access and application delivery have all moved to the cloud, security has just not adapted. That is because it's hard. Acreto is the only technology I know of that has solved this problem in a meaningful way. They consolidate security across the hybrid infrastructure, all the while dramatically simplifying it," said Robert Thomas. "I'm very much looking forward to what the future holds for Acreto."

Robert brings 30 years of experience creating, building and managing profitable technology businesses to Acreto. As a key member of the Acreto Board of Directors, Robert will help support the company's strategic direction and growth as Acreto fundamentally changes how the world's most vulnerable systems are secured.

Acreto provides comprehensive, end-to-end security that eliminates the need for products and complex security operations. Acreto delivers a cost effective, simple platform that protects today's complex hybrid infrastructure from the cloud. Acreto SASE+ Plus introduces unique patent-pending innovations, such as Secure Application & Data Interconnect (SADI), Nano-Segmentation, Network Wormholing and Ecosystem Security -- offering capabilities well beyond traditional products or SASE providers.

"Robert's insight and experience in building success, along with his ability to strategically connect complex dots is unparalleled in the industry. I am honored and excited to have Robert join Acreto and consider him both a mentor and a friend," said Babak Pasdar, Acreto's CEO.

About Acreto:

Acreto is the first cloud-delivered, end-to-end connectivity and security platform that can connect and protect any technology, on any network, anywhere. Acreto SASE+ Plus delivers Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) functionalities for access technologies such as devices, networks, IoT / OT and third-parties; while Acreto Secure Application and Data Interconnect (SADI) connects and protects application delivery infrastructure such as clouds, SaaS, data centers and co-locations. Acreto SASE+ Plus is SASE plus SADI -- one platform with one interface from one provider for all of your technologies around the world.

