Robert Thompson's Angevin & Co. and Vita Development Group Announce Opening of Camp Pickle "Eatertainment" Concept in Denver's Fox Park

Camp Pickle will offer 160,000 square feet of pickleball, games, dining and drinking in Denver's Globeville neighborhood

DENVER, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning hospitality entrepreneur, Robert Thompson, announced that his company, Angevin & Co., will be opening the highly-anticipated new eatertainment concept, Camp Pickle, in the exciting new urban development, Fox Park.

Camp Pickle, Thompson's new eatertainment concept, is capitalizing on the nation's fastest-growing sport, pickleball, by making the game the centerpiece of the next-generation eatertainment destination. In addition to the popular paddle game, guests will be drawn to the award-winning restaurateur's food and beverage program while trying their hands at duckpin bowling and darts or reserving a private karaoke room across the sprawling 100,000 square feet of outdoor and 60,000 square feet of indoor space.

"Our partnership with Jose Carredano and the Fox Park development team helps to fulfill the vision of creating a place where community, recreation and innovation are integrated," said Robert Thompson, founder and CEO of Angevin & Co. "Pickleball is exploding with 36.5 million people playing in the past year alone. Camp Pickle will be much more than a paddle club, offering a reimagined eatertainment experience with elevated food and beverage."

Twenty-five-year industry veteran, Robert Thompson, was the founder of the 20-unit "eatertainment" concept, Punch Bowl Social, which opened its first location in 2012 and landed on Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World list in 2019. His hospitality firm, Angevin & Co., owns The Frenchmen Hotel , Three Saints Revival , and upcoming concepts French Quarter Boulangerie in New Orleans, and eatertainment concept Jaguar Bolera in Raleigh, NC.

Fox Park developers are creating a 41-acre living, breathing, urban landscape providing a diversity of experiences that fully immerse the cityscape with nature. Fox Park, easily accessed from the 41st and Fox Street light rail station includes 14 acres of interconnected parks and open space to integrate culture, community and innovation.

"Fox Park, located in the Globeville neighborhood adjacent to downtown Denver at the crossroads of the largest interstate travel ways in the Western United States, will bring the community together through open and green spaces, gardens and social activities," said Jose Carredano, managing director of Fox Park. "Pickleball is a hugely popular, and growing, social sport that brings people together. By adding Camp Pickle to our development, we'll draw pickleball enthusiasts, local residents, visitors and eatertainment-seeking non players from Metro Denver, around the state, the country and the world."

Late last year, Thompson announced Camp Pickle will open in Centennial, Colo. in 2024. The Fox Park Camp Pickle will be the first Denver location and is slated to open in 2025. Thompson and team are currently seeking a third location north of downtown Denver. To learn more about Camp Pickle, visit www.playcamppickle.com , and follow @playcamppickle on Facebook and Instagram for the latest developments.

About Angevin & Co.

Angevin & Co. is focused on providing creatively inspired neighborhood-centric hospitality experiences. Led by industry veteran, Robert Thompson, Angevin & Co. develops the concepts and operates boutique hotels, bars, eatertainment brands, and full-service restaurants across the country, spanning from the Rocky Mountains to the southern U.S.

About Fox Park

The visionary Fox Park masterplan, located near the intersection I-25 and 70 in Globeville, establishes an enduring framework for a vibrant community. Built around shared district infrastructure, integrated open space, and a central cultural hub, Fox Park is the next great urban transformation.

