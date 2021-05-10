Robert Tokay, announced as new part owner & Integrator of The Big Fish Contracting Company, to further advance technology enhancements & data system integrations to support continued innovation within the home & building industry

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Fish Contracting Company, based in Western Pennsylvania, continues to be a driving force of innovation and customer experience within the contracting industry. Bringing tech, automation, and new processes into the industry over the last 5 years. That commitment continues with the addition of new part owner & Integrator, Robert Tokay.



Rob joins The Big Fish Contracting Company after spending over 11 years with a mechanical systems company as their Director of Accounting and Chief Financial Officer. During his time, he led projects contributing towards a companywide shift into new technology systems to increase productivity and scalability through reporting and automation while the company grew annual revenue from $20 million to $46 million.

Also, during Rob's game changing career, he served as Controller for a $125 million transportation & logistics company. Rob's efforts to improve their automations & technology within accounting led to a massive cost savings trend year over year.

A CPA with a background in Information Technology & Corporate Finance, Rob brings a strong technical skill set & future focused plan to The Big Fish Contracting Company that will position him as a dually minded visionary for not just the company, but also to help push the industry into new avenues.



The Big Fish Contracting Company is committed to providing the highest level of customer service, workmanship, and innovation. With Rob's technological vision & ability to execute on them, the company is setting their sights on expansion into more areas of the east coast. And by doing so, the company will be focused on setting the new standard in the industry, and further position themselves toward the goal of becoming the leading contracting company in the country.

Learn more about The Big Fish Contracting Company at www.thebigfishco.com

For press inquiries please reach out to Andrew at [email protected]

SOURCE The Big Fish Contracting Company