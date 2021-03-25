Robert W. Doyle is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Robert W. Doyle's long-standing career began in ROTC during his high school years. Shortly thereafter, he served as Military Police in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corp with many overseas assignments, followed by serving the next 28 years in the police department in Las Vegas. Upon relocating to Florida to be with his daughter, he focused his career on veteran and security services. He served as a commander in the American Legion, Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a service officer for the Disabled American Veterans. He assisted veterans with disaster relief, feeding the homeless, and more. In his current capacity, he is the Deputy Director of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Team Southern Conference.

Striving to help more veterans on a statewide level, Mr. Doyle proudly serves as the Director of District Five at the Florida Veterans Foundation and Operations Security Director at the Veterans Memorial Center. In these current roles, he intervenes and coordinates inter-agency matters, handles day-to-day operations, and oversees volunteers and community service individuals to assist on multi-agency issues.



Coupled with his military training work ethic and discipline, Mr. Doyle holds various military and law enforcement certifications. He is certified in crowd control management and taught firearms and tactical maneuvers to police and military personnel. He has won national awards in competitive shooting.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Mr. Doyle is the recipient of several awards including, the Sons of American Revolution Law Enforcement Award, Daughters of American Revolution Community Service Award, 4 Chaplains National Award Marine Corp League, Outstanding Americanism, two times, with the Disabled American Veterans. Elite American Military had also recognized him for dedication, achievement, and leadership in military service.



An active military service member, Mr. Doyle devotes his time to the Veteran's Associations.



Mr. Doyle dedicates this honorable recognition to his three kids, William (his oldest), Erin, and Danielle. They inspire him to keep going.

To learn more, please visit https://helpflvets.org/ and https://veteransmemorialcenter.org/.

