ROBERT WARNOCK JOINS BEYOND FINANCE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GROWTH AND PARTNERSHIPS

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance, one of the nation's largest debt settlement organizations, hired Robert Warnock to spearhead corporate strategic growth and partnerships. By creating this position, Beyond Finance invests in its future to serve more hard-working Americans struggling to get out of debt.

I believe in what we do: Help people save money, regain control of their finances, and learn to borrow responsively. Tweet this Robert Warnock joins the administrative team at Beyond Finance as an executive vice president responsible for growth and partnerships. He is tasked with will help Beyond Finance discover new methods to serve its clients and allowing future clients to understand everything the company offers people struggling financially to move beyond debt.

"Beyond Finance is part of a growing industry because of the massive personal debt people face daily," said Chief Operating Officer Lou Antonelli. "As Americans struggle to pay back their creditors in the face of rising costs, financial emergencies, and other unplanned events, we need to do what we can to extend our reach and let them know help is here if they need it."

Warnock brings more than 15 years of proven experience in the financial services industry. Before joining Beyond Finance, Warnock led bank entry and Fintech strategy for Curinos, formerly Novantas, throughout North America. While there, he evolved the firm's Fintech offering from a modest base of engagements to an industry-leading practice for the past two years.

"I come from a working-class family with Midwestern roots, and while I was more fortunate than many, I knew good people who continually struggled financially despite their best intentions," said Warnock. "I believe in our mission helping people save money, regain control of their finances, and learn to borrow responsibly. That's what attracted me to Beyond."

Warnock's strategic organizational insight will help Beyond Finance discover new methods to serve its clients and allow future clients to understand everything the company offers people struggling financially to move beyond debt.

"While there are always ways to improve our offering, it makes me happy to know that we consistently promote a culture that focuses on helping our clients elevate their financial positioning," Warnock continued.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a concentration in Public Policy from Kenyon College and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. Warnock will work out of Beyond Finance's Chicago offices.

About Beyond Finance

Based in Houston, Texas, Beyond Finance, LLC is a leader in the debt resolution industry and serves clients burdened by unsecured debt. Beyond Finance meets clients wherever they are in their debt journey and uses personalized debt reduction programs to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need. Beyond Finance establishes standards and best practices to move clients beyond debt and transform their lives with additional offices in San Diego and Irvine, California, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

