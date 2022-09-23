Robert Wesnatt's new book "¡HUNDAN EL TITANIC!" is a thrilling tale that delves into one of the momentous tragic events in the history of mankind.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Robert Wesnatt, a passionate student of history, a retired educator, a political analyst, a business motivator, has completed his new book "¡HUNDAN EL TITANIC!": a page-turning story based on a diary found inside a forgotten vault, decades after the ocean liner catastrophe took place. In this diary written by a man who cannot be named, he talks about a young officer who got himself entangled with a political dispute that took a lot of innocent lives. When the Titanic sank in 1912, was it really just an unfortunate tragedy? Who are the true heroes and the traitors?

Robert Wesnatt

Wesnatt shares, "¡HUNDAN EL TITANIC! is the fascinating story about one of the most tragic events of the last century that marked a before and after in the history of navigation. From a totally different approach, the author intertwines a heart-stopping plot of suspense, betrayal, decadence and redemption set at the beginning of the century until reaching the Titanic as the 'Leitmotif' of the tragedy, and the interaction between several European capitals and Washington D.C. of contemporary leaders. as relevant as Pope Pius X, Kaiser Wilhelm II, the American President Taft, a young Adolf Hitler, Tsar Nicholas, the Archival Secretary Butt, among other great personalities. And all of them skillfully connected to a young ship's officer who finds himself involved in this thriller of passion and death elaborated in an amazing succession of unpublished historical events, which promoted and started The Great War."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert Wesnatt's intriguing work is the first part of the trilogy that aims to tell a different story from what was already known. Most of the events narrated in this story happened in real life, only a few are fictional.

Historical fiction lovers will surely enjoy this mind-boggling read.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "¡HUNDAN EL TITANIC!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

