Robert Wilkie, Former VA Secretary, Joins Cogitativo Board of Directors

"With Mr. Wilkie's additional insight and experience, we aim to help Veterans lead longer and more fulfilling lives."

"I am honored to serve on the board of directors at Cogitativo, a company whose innovative AI approach to precision health holds the promise of transforming access to healthcare," said Mr. Wilkie. "I'm particularly proud that Cogitativo is supporting our Veterans and their unique issues."

Earlier this year, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) deployed Cogitativo's machine learning solution called Visión. Using Visión, the VHA is working to identify Veterans within its healthcare network who are at greatest risk of experiencing advance disease progression, including diabetes, chronic kidney disease and arteriosclerosis progression.

Gary Velasquez, CEO of Cogitativo, welcomed Mr. Wilkie by saying, "This appointment supports Cogitativo's commitment to bring in experienced leaders to its Board of Directors. With Mr. Wilkie's additional insight and experience, we aim to help Veterans lead longer and more fulfilling lives."

Prior to his work at the VA, Mr. Wilkie served Secretary James Mattis as his Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. As the Under Secretary, Mr. Wilkie was responsible for Total Force readiness (which includes active duty, National Guard, and reserve components) and led the Defense Health Agency.

In addition to these contributions, Mr. Wilkie has more than 20 years of federal service at the national and international levels. During the George W. Bush Administration, Mr. Wilkie served both Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates as Assistant Secretary of Defense from 2005–2009. Mr. Wilkie was also Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and a senior director of the National Security Council under Dr. Condoleezza Rice.

About Cogitativo Inc.

Cogitativo is a Berkeley-based data science company founded in 2015 with a mission to create and implement innovative, scalable solutions to the most complex challenges facing the healthcare system. Leveraging machine learning, proprietary data sets and expertise from leaders with decades of experience working with public health agencies, Cogitativo can deliver actionable insights and save lives. To date, Cogitativo has successfully applied data science solutions to more than 200 unique operational challenges to significantly improve the efficiency of our healthcare systems and protect vulnerable patients and communities. Visit www.cogitativo.com for more information.

