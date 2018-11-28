Robert Yates Named Next Chairman and CEO of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

RARITAN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Robert Yates as chairman and chief executive officer effective February 12, 2019. Robert Yates will succeed Dr. Martin Madaus, who is retiring after serving as chairman and CEO of Ortho since June 2014.

Mr. Yates is currently Ortho's president and has served as a director on the company's board since June 2014. Robert was previously the chief operating officer and a member of Ortho's executive leadership team for more than four years.

"I am honored and delighted to lead Ortho as its next chairman and CEO," said Mr. Yates. "It's an exciting time for Ortho. I look forward to building on our organizational strength and independence to accelerate our business performance through intense customer focus and operational excellence," he added.

Dr. Madaus led the carve-out of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in June 2014 with The Carlyle Group, creating an independent, global franchise with over $1.8 billion of revenue. Under Martin's leadership, Ortho grew its revenue, instrument installed base and profitability, while also establishing new organizational capabilities, revitalizing its comprehensive product portfolio and improving quality and customer service.

"It has been my privilege to be Ortho's CEO through the company's transformation over the last few years into a leading global diagnostics player," said Dr. Madaus. "When I joined Ortho in 2014, I made a commitment to lead the company through its complex carve-out while strengthening and growing its commercial presence in markets around the world. I am happy to say we've been successful on all of these fronts."

Stephen Wise, managing director and global head of healthcare for The Carlyle Group, said, "Robert has a proven record of strong leadership which, combined with his dedication and vision to accelerating Ortho's transformation, ensures the company will experience further growth and value creation."

After his retirement from Ortho, Dr. Madaus will be serving as a senior advisor to The Carlyle Group.

In addition to serving as a member of the company's board of directors since 2014, Mr. Yates has held several executive roles at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics including as its chief operating officer, president and executive advisor on strategy, partnerships and M&A. Robert has also served as an advisor to The Carlyle Group for healthcare investment opportunities. He possesses a wealth of experience in the diagnostics and life science industries and has a strong background in integrating global businesses, building performance cultures and delivering strategic business value.

Mr. Yates joined Ortho in 2014 from Merck KGaA, where he was president and CEO of EMD/Merck Millipore, which had €2.6 billion of revenue at the time. At Merck KGaA, Robert was instrumental in the integration of Millipore into Merck's existing global life sciences division. Previous to Merck KGaA, Mr. Yates spent 23 years with Roche Diagnostics in a range of senior executive positions across business segments, functions and geographies including product and portfolio development, marketing and strategy. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the global clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation and information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

