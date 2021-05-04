Robert Young Joins Midwestern Insurance Alliance as Vice President of Business Development

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwestern Insurance Alliance is pleased to announce that Robert Young has joined Midwestern Insurance Alliance's Wholesale Division as Vice President of Business Development.

Robert's focus in this new role will be to help the team grow revenue by enhancing retail agent partnerships and carrier relationships as well as bringing on new brokers to the team and expanding the product line. Robert will be based out of San Diego, California.

"I'm excited about joining a team that has had such a long history of success but continues to look for ways to improve the customer experience though hard work and an entrepreneurial mindset," states Robert Young.

Robert has 33 years of insurance experience holding executive positions in both underwriting and marketing. He has spent most of his career in the Wholesale and Managing General Agent (MGA) area of the business but has also spent time as a retail agent and a company underwriter. Most recently, he spent the last 5 years running Valiant Insurance Services, a start-up workers compensation wholesale brokerage.

"Robert has a proven track record on establishing and growing relationships with both retail agents and carrier partners, we look forward to him continuing this at Midwestern Insurance Alliance," says Marc Risen, President of Midwestern Insurance Alliance.

Robert holds his CPCU and ASLI designations. He enjoys hiking, camping and golf. He and his three children are very involved with the Boy Scouts of America.

About Midwestern Insurance Alliance

Midwestern Insurance Alliance is a national workers' compensation program administrator and wholesaler headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky with branch offices in Columbia, South Carolina and San Diego, California. Midwestern is a wholly owned subsidiary of K2 Insurance Services.

