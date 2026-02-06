Roberta Corrà Honored in New York as Wine Enthusiast's 2025 Person of the Year

Guiding Italian Wine at the Intersection of Heritage, Leadership, and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Annual Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards took place on January 26, 2026 at The Glasshouse in New York City, bringing together leaders from across the global wine and spirits industry. On the occasion, Roberta Corrà, CEO of Frederick Wildman & Sons , was honored as Person of the Year, recognizing her transformative leadership and lasting impact on Italian wine in the U.S. and beyond.

Roberta Corra

The award celebrates Roberta's ability to navigate complex, multi-generational organizations while safeguarding identity, heritage and long-term vision. In her roles as CEO of Frederick Wildman & Sons, Managing Director of Gruppo Italiano Vini (GIV), and President of Consorzio Italia del Vino, Corrà operates at the intersection of production and distribution in global markets, strengthening the bridge between Italy's most respected producers and international consumers, particularly the United States.

Corrà's influence comes at a pivotal moment for Italian wine in the U.S., long Italy's largest export market, where wine exports - valued at roughly €2 billion annually — continue to be central to industry strategy. Even as wine navigates shifting consumption patterns, demands continue to grow for premium wines, native grape varieties and low-intervention styles, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z. Under her leadership, GIV's portfolio is strategically aligned with these evolving expectations and market pressures.

In accepting the award, Corrà reflected on the responsibility of stewarding legacy during such a period of transformation:

"Leading Frederick Wildman & Sons at a time of profound change for our industry has reinforced how essential strong partnerships and shared purpose truly are," Corrà states. "Overseeing the legacy of one of the country's most historic wine and spirits importers is a responsibility I can only carry forward thanks to the dedication, passion, and collaboration of an extraordinary team," Corrà continued.

She also emphasized the importance of engaging younger audiences and preparing the industry for the future through authenticity, education, and open dialogue.

"Working with and for the next generation means investing in the future of our entire wine community. To remain relevant, we must embrace change, speak their language, and share the timeless values of wine, respect for the land, authenticity, and culture, in ways that truly resonate with their world," she added.

Central to Corrà's leadership is her people-first philosophy. From vineyard teams to executive leadership, she consistently emphasizes mentorship, collaboration, and shared purpose as essential drivers of long-term success. Her commitment to education and professional development is further reflected in her involvement with LUISS Business School, where she serves on the Scientific Committee of the Wine Management Executive Program, helping prepare the next generation of wine professionals.

At a time of profound structural and cultural transformation in the global wine industry, Corrà's recognition in New York underscores the importance of leadership capable of balancing heritage with evolution. Her approach—rooted in responsibility, inclusivity, and long-term vision, continues to shape how Italian wine engages with global markets and future generations alike.

About Frederick Wildman

Founded in 1934, Frederick Wildman & Sons is a leading importer and distributor of fine wines, renowned for its commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation. With a portfolio that includes some of the world's most iconic and prestigious brands, the company has long been a trusted partner for top-tier producers and a go-to source for discerning trade professionals. From legendary European estates to groundbreaking new-world wineries, Frederick Wildman & Sons continues to set the standard for excellence in the wine and spirits industry.

