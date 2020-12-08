Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League and PrestoSports Partner to Deliver Winter Baseball to a Growing Audience

CINCINNATI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports, a leading all-in-one sports technology platform, today announced a partnership with the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (RCPBL) to be the league's streaming partner for the 2020/21 season. Consisting of five teams, the league has had a strong fanbase for decades. With one of the most storied legacies in professional baseball, Roberto Clemente's impact on players and fans continues, and this agreement will now allow those same fans, throughout the continental United States, to share in the excitement of the RCPBL.

The first game will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. Eastern. Fans can watch all RCPBL events at https://bit.ly/ligapr where they will also find a full schedule of events.

"PrestoSports is excited to partner with RCPBL as their official streaming partner," said Keith Womack, President, PrestoSports. "This promises to be a great season and we're honored to play a role in supporting the legacy of Roberto Clemente and many other great athletes."

PrestoSports will stream 10 regular-season games plus the entire RCPBL postseason, with opening day set for Tuesday, Dec. 8. Throughout the season, fans will have the opportunity to watch MLB stars like Francisco Lindor, Edwin Diaz and Christian Vazquez through both live and on-demand video streaming on RCPBL's customized website portal.

During a time where sports attendance has been limited, professional baseball has been a leader in creating streaming fan experiences. This RCPBL will continue this experience throughout the winter season, and now to a much larger audience. This relationship was brokered by Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG), which represents the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League for media and marketing partnerships.

Fans can check out the action at http://www.ligapr.com/streaming-for-usa .

PRESTOSPORTS

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges, high schools, and conference offices. Serving more than 1,400 athletic programs and 100 conferences, PrestoSports is a powerhouse in the athletics space. Part of Clubessential Holdings, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans, and funding sports programs. With an all-in-one solution spanning streaming, websites, stats, infographics, camps, mobile apps, and ticketing, PrestoSports is driven to help programs create fans for life. Clubessential Holdings formed its sports division in 2017 which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, Black Diamond (SIDHelp), and SocreShots. PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes, and coaches.

COLLEGIATE SPORTS MANAGEMENT GROUP

CSMG is a College Sports Properties Group that drives the business performance of college athletic conferences and schools, providing them with a successful growth strategy and generating revenue to support their athletic department and initiatives. CSMG specializes in Marketing Rights/Revenue Generation, Content Creation & Distribution, Media Rights Strategy & Negotiation, Sponsorship Sales, Name Image and Likeness Solutions, Licensing, Event Production & Management, Ticketing and Esports. Visit www.collegiatesmg.com for more info.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Cox

Phone: 513-322-4194

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

prestosports.jpg

PrestoSports

SOURCE PrestoSports