Roberto De Angelis Named Chief Experience Officer for Friendly's Restaurants and BRIX Holdings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amici Partners Group, owner of the restaurant chain Friendly's Restaurants and its affiliate, BRIX Holdings, a multi-brand franchising company, have jointly announced the hiring of Roberto De Angelis, a seasoned hospitality-industry executive, to the newly-created position of chief experience officer across all brands, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Friendly's Restaurants and BRIX Holdings, De Angelis served in various roles for P.F. Chang's over 18 years, most recently as the chief operating officer of global development. While there, he led the concept adaptation, development and opening of restaurants across 30 countries. Additionally, throughout his career, he has held positions in hospitality, training, food and beverage, culinary, operations, and international franchise development. He brings with him extensive knowledge of delivering on the guest experience and brand promise for fine dining restaurants, QSRs and luxury hotels.

De Angelis will report to CEO & President, Craig Erlich and will oversee menu innovation, concept development, and the overall guest experience across six national chains comprised of Friendly's Restaurants and the BRIX brands, including Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory, Red Mango, Souper Salad, RedBrick Pizza, Greenz Salads for Z'Adventurous and Humble Donuts.

De Angelis joins an expanding executive team with deep industry experience at a time of unprecedented growth in the foodservice sector with loyal customers returning in increasing numbers. "The addition of Roberto and the recent hiring of David Ellis as CMO position our brands with additional talent, resources, and experience to enable accelerated organic growth and new acquisitions," said John Antioco, Chairman and Managing Member of JAMCO Interests LLC, majority stakeholder of Amici and BRIX.

"At the heart of the dining experience at all of our establishments is a love for the food, friends, and the enjoyment in special surroundings," said Craig Erlich. "We are raising the bar on the promise of our brands with the addition of a forward-thinking leader like Roberto, who will reinforce and elevate our commitment to a stellar guest experience. We are confident that through his expertise and direction, we will see dramatic concept evolution and begin global expansion of our brands as early as next year."

"I am grateful and excited to begin this journey with Friendly's Restaurants and BRIX as it presents an unprecedented opportunity to play a strategic role in the evolution, transformation, development, and expansion of a wide array of unique restaurant concepts," said Roberto De Angelis. "Here, I have the opportunity to shepherd the resurgence of a legacy brand in Friendly's as well as to lead the reinvention and progression of the BRIX brands. With great brands like these, the distance between idea and application is short allowing us to move quickly and strategically increasing value for our guests, franchisees and stakeholders."

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com . For more information about BRIX Holdings, visit www.brixholdings.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name "Friendly's Restaurants," serving signature entrees, burgers, sandwiches and hand-crafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Red Mango® Yogurt Café Juice Bar, Smoothie Factory® Juice Bar, Greenz Salads for Z'Adventurous®, RedBrick Pizza® Kitchen Cafe, Souper Salad®, Orange Leaf and Humble Donut chains. For additional information, please visit www.brixholdings.com.

About JAMCO Interests LLC:

JAMCO Interests LLC is based in Dallas, Texas. JAMCO is the majority stakeholder of BRIX Holdings, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects and Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry which acquired Friendly's Restaurants in December 2020. JAMCO is also a member of TriArtisan TGIF Partners LLC, majority owner of TGIF Holdings LLC which owns and operates TGI Friday's®, the iconic American casual dining bar restaurant chain with over 900 restaurants in 60 countries worldwide.

