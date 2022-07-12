Roberto Uriel, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HIALEAH, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberto Uriel, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Physician for his distinguished career in Pediatrics and in acknowledgment of his work at South Florida Pediatrics.

Roberto Uriel

Widely known in his community as a caring and compassionate Pediatrician, Dr. Uriel has been a practicing physician for 35 years. He has owned and operated South Florida Pediatrics, Inc for 31 years, located at 2300 West 84th St., Suite 202, in Hialeah, FL. Dr. Uriel recently announced opening a second office location for his practice, at 3905 NW 107th Ave., Suite 412, in Doral, FL.

In addition to general pediatrics, Dr. Uriel also focuses on allergy and asthma treatment. He maintains active affiliation with Nicklaus Children's Hospital, including nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 390 pediatric subspecialties. Founded in 1950, the facility is the only licensed pediatric specialty hospital located in South Florida.

Dr. Uriel completed his Bachelor's degree at Miami-Dade College and the University of Miami. He then earned his Medical Degree at the Universidad Central del Este in the Dominican Republic. He completed his Pediatrics Residency at Rush Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, in Chicago, IL.

A widely respected expert in his field, Dr. Uriel was honored in his community as the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award in 2015, the Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2015, and the Top 10 Doctor in 2014.

For additional information, please visit www.southfloridapeds.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who