Roberts & Roberts Law Firm Once Again Offers Free Rides Home to Prevent Drunk Driving this Holiday Season

TYLER, Texas., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts & Roberts law firm will once again provide free rides home to prevent drunk driving during this holiday season. Roberts & Roberts is doing this by partnering again with the Tyler Car Service to provide residents of Tyler and Longview with free rides home from Friday, December 10, 2021, through Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Randy Roberts started the law firm's annual safety campaign more than 15 years ago in Tyler to prevent drunk driving accidents during the holiday season. His son and law partner, Justin Roberts, extended the campaign to serve residents of Longview and to run for a longer period during the holiday season. According to Randy Roberts, "If you need it, the ride is still on us. Please use this service so people don't need to use ours."

Roberts & Roberts has sponsored community safety campaigns over the last 25 years, including campaigns encouraging the use of infant car seats, seatbelts for older children and adults, and designated drivers for those who consume alcohol. For more information about this year's "The Ride is on Us" campaign, residents of Tyler and Longview are encouraged to visit the law firm's website at https://www.robertslawfirm.com.

Roberts & Roberts is a personal injury law firm with offices in Tyler, Longview, and Dallas, Texas. The firm has been recognized in national news programs and magazines, including TIME and Newsweek, for helping people injured by unsafe practices and products.

Randell C. Roberts is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He also holds the highest rating ("AV") from the Martindale-Hubbell attorney rating service and is included in its Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers. Justin Charles Roberts focuses his practice on personal injury litigation and has been recognized as a "Top 40 Under 40" attorney by several organizations, including The National Trial Lawyers, The American Institute of Trial Lawyers and The American Academy of Attorneys.

