Roberts & Ryan Investments Proudly Welcomes Brian Kinsella, Veteran US Army Officer and Co-Founder of Stop Soldier Suicide to Its Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) FINRA registered broker-dealers, is pleased to announce that Brian Kinsella, Veteran US Army Officer, has joined the firm's Advisory Board. Mr. Kinsella will assist Roberts and Ryan in expanding the firm's offerings and engagements to corporations and institutional investors committed to enhancing opportunities and economic independence to veterans, disabled veterans and their families.

Brian Kinsella grew up in the farming town of Howell, New Jersey. After the terrorists attacked on 9/11, he knew he had to answer the call to military service.

Brian joined the US Army and was immediately deployed as Captain and Detachment Commander to Baghdad, Iraq, for fifteen months during the surge in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Subsequently, he was Aide-de-Camp to the commanding officer of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (XVIII Airborne Corps) in Operation Unified Response, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Additional assignments included Germany, Italy, and Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Just days before a deployment, a fellow soldier took his own life. This event, along with an unsuccessful suicide attempt by one of his soldiers under his command, gave him another calling. As a result, Kinsella co-founded Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS) in 2010 and today serves as the Chairman of this nonprofit organization. The organization has created a national and community-based network of volunteers and partner organizations providing triage and alternative solutions for soldiers, veterans, and family members. SSS is also leading the awareness and outreach campaign to change the way soldiers and veterans think about mental health care and the stigma of receiving treatment.

"Brian is a soldier success story. He served his country as a fighter for freedom and now, as a fighter for military men and women returning from the battlefield with PTSD. I am proud that this staunch leader is now part of the Roberts & Ryan family," announced Brian Rathjen, President of Roberts & Ryan.

Brian was awarded the Meritorious Public Service Medal from The Chief of Staff of the Army for his outstanding service to our Nation's Veterans, Soldiers, and their families. His military awards include the Bronze Star, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

Brian holds a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and has completed executive education at Harvard Business School. After almost a decade in financial services (Goldman Sachs & BNP Paribas), Kinsella recently founded an innovative mental healthcare company in New York City.

