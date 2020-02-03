Roberts & Ryan Investments Proudly Welcomes Ken Falke, US Navy Combat Veteran, Serial Entrepreneur and Author of 'Struggle Well' to Its Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts& Ryan Investments Inc., America's first Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) FINRA-registered broker dealer, is pleased to announce that career U.S. Navy combat veteran Ken Falke will assist Roberts & Ryan in expanding the firm's offerings and engagements to corporations and institutional investors committed to enhancing opportunities and economic independence to veterans, disabled veterans, and their families.

Falke served 21 years in the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community and retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Ken is highly respected around the world as an innovative and forward-thinking thought leader on the subjects of wounded warrior care, military and veteran transition, counterterrorism, military training, and innovative technology development.

Ken's passion is taking care of his fellow combat veterans and their family members. He is chairman and founder of Boulder Crest, an organization focused on the teachings of post-traumatic growth. Ken spends the majority of his time educating the public and private sectors on the issues surrounding the long-term care of our returning military personnel and their families from the last 18 years of war. In addition to Boulder Crest, Ken is also the chairman and founder of the EOD Warrior Foundation.

Ken is a serial entrepreneur. As founder and CEO of A-T Solutions, Ken is a recognized international expert and valuable global asset in combating the war on terrorism. At the forefront of providing training and consulting services in the Anti/Counter-Terrorism industry, A-T Solutions was named four consecutive years to the annual Inc. 500 fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies. He was also recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's Hot 500 List, the Washington Technology "Fast 50" and Smart CEO's "Future 50" and as the winner of the very prestigious Greater Washington Area Government Contractor Award in the $75M-$100M companies category. Ken also founded Shoulder 2 Shoulder, Inc., a multimedia technology company. Prior to selling his share of the company, he served as CEO for six years. In 2010, Ken was named as the Entrepreneur of the Year for the Fredericksburg, Virginia, Regional Chamber of Commerce and selected as a finalist in the prestigious Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year program. He is also the author of "Struggle Well, Thriving in the Aftermath of Trauma," a breakthrough book that deals honestly with the needs of those who are deeply impacted by traumatic events.

"We are honored and privileged that Ken has agreed to be on our Board of Advisors to help Roberts & Ryan fulfill our mission of serving those who served," stated Brian Rathjen, President of Roberts & Ryan Investments. "Ken is not only a close personal friend of mine but also a hero and mentor to me. He leads by example and has dedicated his life to serving others. With the addition of Ken to our board, Roberts & Ryan will continue to strive for excellence in providing our clients with world-class service while supporting veteran organizations focused on health, wellness, and career transitions through our corporate giving."

Ken is married to Julia Falke (for the last 36 years) and has two daughters, Gennavieve (31) and Rhian (26). Ken's daughter Genna is married to Brayden Keller. Ken and Julia are grandparents to Troy, Riley, Cameron, and Gwendolyn.

Ken holds a Master of Policy Management from Georgetown University and is a member of the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program. Ken also holds a BS from the University of the State of New York, Regents College.

Roberts & Ryan is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) institutional broker dealer. It provides top-tier service in fixed income and agency equity trading, equity and corporate debt capital markets, and municipal underwriting.

Roberts & Ryan strives to meet client needs with uncompromising determination resulting in positive impact. Always in mind is the company's ethos – a culture of service. It begins with impeccable client service. It extends to support the personal and professional well-being of the American veteran.

